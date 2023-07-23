CISF Head Constable 2023 Cut Off: Expected Cut Off, Category wise Previous Year Cut off

CISF Head Constable 2023 Cut Off: Get the expected cutoff marks here. Check the qualifying marks for each category from the previous year, factors affecting the cut off, and the question paper.

CISF Head Constable Expected Cut off 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force has conducted the CISF Head Constable 2023 exam today July 23, 2023. The CISF Head Constable 2023 for 429 posts as per the reports more than 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination from different zones.

According to various sources, the CISF Head Constable 2023 exam is found to be on the difficult side as compared to the previous year. Overall, the difficulty level of the examination ranges from moderate to difficult. Candidates can check the expected CISF Head Constable Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.

Expected CISF Head Constable Cut Off 2023

The CISF Head Constable cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for CISF Head Constable 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 100) General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the CISF Head Constable Cut Off?

CISF Head Constable Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. CISF has conducted the examination for a total of 429 vacancies for the post of Head Constable Ministerial

Factors Determining CISF Head Constable Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the CISF Head Constable 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

CISF Head Constable 2023: Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for CISF Head Constable as released by the commission

CISF Head Constable Cut-off Category Male Female General 66-71 66-69 OBC 61-66 62-66 SC 56-61 52-56 ST 53-56 46-56

Note: This cut off marks are made based on the feedback received from experts and students

CISF Head Constable Question Paper

CISF Head Constable's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked. The CISF Head Constable question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.

CISF Head Constable Salary

As per the latest update, the selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100 (Level 5) and the admissible allowances. Along with the CISF Head Constable salary, they will also get various allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, etc. Read here for more about CISF Head Constable Salary