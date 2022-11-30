CLAT 2023: Mock Test Series can ramp up preparations for CLAT 2023 | Expert Speak

CLAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the CLAT examinations can follow the preparation tips shared by experts to prepare for the entrance examination.

CLAT 2023 Exam Preparation Tips: The Common Law Admission Test 2022, also known as CLAT, conducted by NLSIU has been finalized to be on December 18, 2022. CLAT 2022 is an aptitude-based exam that tests the student’s interest in law and not necessarily their knowledge of law.

A degree in law has gained popularity over the last few decades. What makes CLAT a popular exam amongst students is it is a stream-neutral exam which means students from all streams, science, commerce or humanities are eligible to sit for the exam. In addition to this, Law as a career is a lucrative option owing to the opportunities and respect from society it holds in store for a law aspirant.

From the year 2020 onwards, to test the interest of students in law, the CLAT consortium has come up with a new pattern wherein the student’s reading and comprehension skills are extensively tested. These skills are imperative for budding law aspirants. However, this pattern is updated every year and while that might be true for the old pattern of CLAT, it may not be the same for CLAT 2022.

CLAT comprises 5 sections, namely English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques, with each section requiring a different approach. However, one thing that stays uniform throughout the five sections is the candidate’s Reading and Comprehension skills.

Section-wise Strategy

It is recommended that one should develop a reading habit. Read editorials and newspapers every day and focus more on reading through Socio-legal issues among other things. Always trust only the reputed and credible media houses for news. If that is something you have not been doing already, it is recommended to create a repository of important editorial articles from the past year and scan them thoroughly.

An aspirant appearing for the UG examination needs to focus on the following topics-

Quantitative Techniques: Basic Algebra, Menstruation, Statistical Estimation, Graphs, Numerical Information, Ratio, Proportion, etc.

English language: Passages, Reading, Comprehension, Inference, Conclusion, Summary, Vocabulary, etc.

General Knowledge & Current Affairs: Contemporary events of National and International Significance, Arts and Culture, International Affairs, Historical Events of significance.

Legal Aptitude: Rules and passages of law, application of the rules and passages, etc.

Logical Reasoning: Argument- Premise and Conclusion, Inference, Relationships and Analogies, Contradictions and Equivalence, etc.

For the aspirants appearing for the PG course examination, the syllabus is as follows-

Constitutional Law- Subject-wise and Judicial Power; Constitution of India: Framing, Doctrine, Executive Power; Constitutional Rights; Freedom Rights

Criminal Law- Elements of Crime, Group Liability, Abetment, Criminal Conspiracy, Exceptions, Attempt to Commit Offences, Offences against Public Tranquility, Offences against Body

Law of Torts- Classification of Torts, Trespass, Nuisance, Defamation, Liability for Misstatements, Negligence

International Law- Origin and Development of International Law and Bodies, International Law of Sea, Air, Land, Overview of International Law

Intellectual Property Rights- Nature, Definition, and Scope of IPR, Trademarks Act 1999, Patents Act 1970, Copyright Act 1957, IPR in International Perspective.

Tips to ace through CLAT 2022

The following expert tips will certainly guide any law aspirant in their journey of achieving their goal –

Strategical Planning – Strategical planning helps in prioritizing the subjects and topics requiring more attention than the others as per the learning style of each individual. With hardly 3 weeks left, continuous revisions are a must. Effective time management – As the objective of the aptitude test is to check articulate thinking, it is not advisable to compulsorily attempt all the questions. Instead one should focus on maximizing the scores by attempting the questions to which they know the answer. In fact, sometimes this urge to attempt all the questions can bring your accuracy level down drastically due to the timing pressure. Regular Practice - Any entrance exam preparation requires regular practice. An aspirant should target to attempt the questions with 80-90% accuracy. When you practice, you must try to identify the question types within each section that you are good at, and those that you are not good at. This will help you save time on the actual exam. Current Affairs is always a make-or-break section for everyone. Mock tests and analysis – Mock test series provided by Pratham Test Prep consists of diligently made mock examinations for CLAT providing a real-time experience. It is very important to work constantly on improving vocabulary and learning current affairs. This will help you enhance your score.

Although these are some standard tips, candidates can always modify this strategy based on their performance in the Mock Tests. The ideal way to practice questions and assess the preparation is through the help of Mock Tests. Prepare for all these sections and attempt as many mocks as you can. One should analyze their mocks post-attempt and modify their strategy accordingly.

One must identify the grey areas as soon as possible. Identify your strong and weak subjects. Don’t categorize a subject as strong or weak based on how much you enjoy studying it, but on the basis of how much you score in them. The sample size should be reasonable enough to determine a pattern. It cannot be based on just a mock or two. Once identified, allocate more time to your weak areas without ignoring your strong sections.

Mr. Ankit Kapoor,

Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep