CLAT English Language 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips 

CLAT UG English Language Syllabus: CLAT UG is the national level Common Law Admission test conducted for students wishing to pursue their career in Law.. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) are responsible for conducting this exam each year and releases the latest curriculum, exam pattern, marking scheme, latest exam related guidelines, etc. With the CLAT 2024 exam coming up on December 3, 2023, ensuring that the students are well aware of the curriculum and the updated examination schedule is important. Although the syllabus has not been modified, the total number of questions has reduced from 150 to 120 in CLAT UG.

CLAT English Syllabus 2024

The CLAT 2024 question paper will have five sections namely, English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. From this article, candidates set to appear in the 2024 CLAT UG exam can check the complete curriculum and the revised exam pattern.

CLAT English Syllabus Overview

The English language section in UG-CLAT 2024 will have about 20 to 26 questions and will carry a weightage of about 20%.

You will have unseen passages of about 450 words each.

Each passage will be followed by a series of questions.

These passages would be derived from contemporary or historically significant fiction and non-fiction writing and chosen according to the level of a 12th standard student.

The passages would be readable in about 5-7 minutes.

Candidates’ comprehension and language skills will be assessed with the answers.

The questions will check the student’s capability to:

Read and comprehend the main points, arguments and viewpoints discussed or set out in the passage.

Understand the meaning of words and phrases in the passage.

Summarise the passage.

Draw inferences and conclusions based on the passage.

Compare and contrast the different arguments or viewpoints set out in the passage.

CLAT English Language Syllabus Analysis

Check the analysis of the section along with updated exam pattern and marking scheme below:

No. of passages 4 - 6 Total no. of questions in English Language 20 to 26 Weightage About 20%

CLAT English Syllabus 2024 Important Topics

Based on the syllabus of CLAT UG 2024, the following appear to be the important preparation points:

Synonyms and Antonyms

Syntax and Errors

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Sentence Completion

Reading and Comprehension

Preparation Tips for CLAT English Language

English is a language of practice. Hence,

Read English newspapers daily. It will not only improve your language but also your GK and current affairs.

Solve Unseen passages from the previous year CLAT question papers.

Practice Grammatical questions to improve your fundamentals of the English language.

You can also indulge yourself in solving English crossword puzzles for fun and learning.

Read some contemporary or historically significant fiction and non-fiction writing because the passages will be derived from similar texts.

CLAT English Books for Preparation

Some of the TOP books recommended to prepare for UG CLAT 2024 English section are:

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

CLAT Guide by Tata McGraw-Hill

General English by SP Bakshi

General English by RS Aggarwal

High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren & Martin

The Pearson Guide to the CLAT by Pearson's

CLAT Exam Pattern 2024

Check the exam pattern for CLAT UG exam 2024 below: