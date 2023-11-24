CLAT English Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare English Language 

Candidates who will be appearing for CLAT 2024 exam can check the CLAT English Language preparation tips and strategy to score high marks in the exam. Know the important tips, strategies, topics for English Language section here.

CLAT English Preparation Tips 2024 in Last Few Days: CLAT UG 2024 Exam is scheduled for December 3, 2023. The CLAT Admit Card for the 2024 exam was issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on November 21, 2023. This means that there are less than 10 days left for preparation and revision! The CLAT 2024 Exam will continue to be based on the syllabus prescribed in the previous year. However, the exam will feature a revised pattern, having 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question paper will be segmented into sections for English Language, Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques, and General Knowledge, including Current Affairs. Although the number of questions has reduced from 150 to 120, the competition has increased. Each year, approximately 60000 students attempt the examination to qualify for admissions into 20+ law colleges and universities across the nation and hence the competition is tough.

CLAT 2024 English Preparation: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

In this article, students can check important tips and techniques to prepare for their CLAT 2024 English Exam in the last few days.

CLAT UG 2024 Exam Particulars Details Name CLAT Undergraduate Exam 2024 Question Paper Language English Duration 2 hours Mode Offline Types of questions asked Unseen Passage based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Number of questions asked 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Areas tested English Language General Knowledge, including Current Affairs Legal Reasoning Logical Reasoning Quantitative Techniques Marking scheme One mark will be rewarded for each correct answer; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each answer marked incorrectly. CLAT Exam Pattern PDF Download Link Download CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 PDF

CLAT English Preparation Tips 2024

The English Language section of the CLAT 2024 examinations will have about 22 to 26 questions, which is about 20% of the paper. There will be unseen passages of about 450 words each, followed by MCQs. The questions would be such that a 12th class student will be able to read in 5 to 7 minutes.

Important Topics to Study for CLAT English Exam 2024

Synonyms and Antonyms

Syntax and Errors

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Sentence Completion

Reading and Comprehension

How to Approach CLAT English Questions?

While solving the English section MCQs, it's crucial to focus on understanding questions rather than just thinking about the answers. Answers won't be directly copy-pasted from the passage, so reading carefully is necessary to save time during the test.

Step 1: Quickly read the questions following a passage first.

Step 2: Now, read the passage and as you read, try to identify the answers to the questions given.

Step 3: Go through the passage and the MCQs to ensure that you have done it correctly.

Instead of reading the whole passage first, going to the MCQs and then trying tto find the answers to the questions, the aforementioned approach will help you save time and effort.

CLAT Exam 2024: English Preparation Strategy, Less Than 7 Days

The last few days before the exam are not meant for you to learn new things. Instead, polish and sharpen what you already know!

Solve previous year papers and sample papers to ensure that you have the habit of reading and answering.

Monitor the time you are taking for each passage and plan your approach accordingly to have enough time for the other questions as well.

Practice Grammatical questions to ensure that you are not confused at the last moment.

Take mock tests or attempt to solve practice questions in a manner similar to giving the actual exam.

Engage in regular revision of the content that you are preparing.

Engaging in group discussions will also help.

Try to analyse your strengths and weaknesses. Work more upon the areas in which you are having trouble finding the right answers.

Try to take feedback from an expert, teachers in your school could be a great help. Ask them for suggestions on how to improve.

CLAT English Books for Preparation

Refer to the following books and practise the questions here to ace your CLAT exam in the English section:

General English by SP Bakshi

General English by RS Aggarwal

The Pearson Guide to the CLAT by Pearson's

