ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

SECTION A: LANGUAGE - 40 Marks This Section will be compulsory Composition: Candidates will be required to write, in the language, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects. Letter: Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of two subjects. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. Comprehension: An unseen passage will be given in Sanskrit. Questions in the language will be set for answers in the language, designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. Grammar: In addition to the grammar topics listed below, questions will also be set from the grammar topics covered in the prescribed textbooks. These will include tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, synthesis in sentence construction, and formation of sentences in the language correctly embodying given words or forms.