ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE board has made available the revised syllabus for class 9. If you are a student in class 9 and looking for the latest syllabus, then you can check this article.

Aug 13, 2025, 11:30 IST
ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus is designed in a way to provide a strong foundation in the Sanskrit language. It will help the students 4 develop major skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing. The curriculum is designed in a way to build vocabulary, grammar and also get an understanding of the Sanskrit language. Check this article to download the syllabus for FREE. 

CISCE is a world-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of high-quality education to students in both India and abroad. The board offers a wide range of subjects that promote holistic growth in students.

Also, check: ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: Highlights

Students can check the important highlights here for the ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: 

Aspect

Description

Examination Name

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)

Board Name

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

Reach

Followed by schools in India and abroad.

Curriculum

Focuses on a holistic education with core academics, creative expression, life skills, and values.

Subjects Offered

Wide range of subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Computer Science, Art, Music, Physical Education, etc.

Board Exams

Conducted in February-March for Class 9.

Recognition

Certificates are recognised by most universities and institutions for higher education in India and abroad.

Website

cisce.org

ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Paper General Guidelines

There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

The paper will be divided into two sections, Section A and Section B. 

  • Section A: Language (40 Marks) 
  • Section B: Prescribed Texts (40 Marks)

ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

Students can check the detailed syllabus below: 

SECTION A: LANGUAGE - 40 Marks 

This Section will be compulsory

Composition: Candidates will be required to write, in the language, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.

Letter: Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of two subjects. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment.

Comprehension: An unseen passage will be given in Sanskrit. Questions in the language will be set for answers in the language, designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.

Grammar: In addition to the grammar topics listed below, questions will also be set from the grammar topics covered in the prescribed textbooks. These will include tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, synthesis in sentence construction, and formation of sentences in the language correctly embodying given words or forms.

SECTION B: PRESCRIBED TEXTS - 40 Marks

Candidates will be required to answer four questions from ONLY two of the prescribed textbooks. All questions will be set in the language, and candidates will be required to answer in the language. The questions set will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the subject matter of the prescribed books.

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT – 20 Marks 

The teacher shall set and mark specific work assigned to candidates over the two years.

The assignments/project work are to be evaluated by the subject teacher and by an External Examiner. (The External Examiner may be a teacher nominated by the Head of the school, who could be from the faculty, but not teaching the subject in the section/class. For example, a teacher of Sanskrit of Class VIII may be deputed to be an External Examiner for Class X, Sanskrit projects.) The Internal Examiner and the External Examiner will assess the assignments independently.

Award of Marks (20 Marks)
Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 10 marks
External Examiner 10 marks
The total marks obtained out of 20 are to be sent to CISCE by the Head of the school.
The Head of the school will be responsible for the online entry of marks on CISCE’s CAREERS portal
by the due date.

Students can check the FREE PDF of the syllabus below: 

