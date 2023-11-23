Important Topics to Study for CLAT Exam 2024: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the national level entrance examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at various National Law Universities (NLUs) and other institutions in India. The Consortium of National Law Universities provides the syllabus for both CLAT UG and PG. In this article, we have provided the subject-wise list of important topics to study for CLAT Exam 2024 based on the latest syllabus and exam pattern of CLAT.
CLAT 2024 Exam Overview
- Maximum Marks - 120
- Duration of CLAT 2024 Exam - 02:00 Hours
- Multiple-Choice Questions - 120 questions of one mark each
- Negative Marking - 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer
- Subject Areas - English Language, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques
CLAT 2024 Subject Wise Weightage
Check below the UG CLAT 2024 Question Paper Format:
|
Subject/topics
|
Number of questions
|
Percentage weightage
|
English Language
|
28-32 questions
|
20%
|
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
|
35-39 questions
|
25%
|
Legal Reasoning
|
35-39 questions
|
25%
|
Logical Reasoning
|
28-32 questions
|
20%
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
13-17 questions
|
10%
CLAT 2024 Important Topics to Study For Exam
Check subject-wise list of important topics to study for CLAT Exam 2024:
CLAT 2024: Most Important English Language Topics
- English Comprehension
- Vocabulary
- Synonyms & Antonyms
- Idioms and Phrases
- Parts of Speech
- Active Passive Voice
- Subject - Verb Agreement
- Determinants
- Sentence Completion and Correction
- Syntax and Spelling Errors
CLAT 2024: Most Important GK Topics
- Nаtiоnаl & Internаtiоnаl Аffаirs
- Indian Polity and Governance
- Contemporary Events of Significance from India and the World
- Imроrtаnt Histоriсаl Events
- International Relations
- Sроrts, Science, Technology
- Economics, Finance
CLAT 2024: Most Important Quantitative Techniques Topics
- Number System
- Ratio and Proportion
- Percentage
- Basic Algebra
- Mensuration
- Volume and Surface Area
- Statistics
- Probability
- Time and Distance
- Average
- HCF and LCM
CLAT 2024: Most Important Legal Reasoning Topics
- Legal Terms and Meaning
- History of the Indian Constitution
- Important Acts and Amendments
- Internаtiоnаl Treаties & Conventions affecting Nаtiоnаl Legal Framework
- Соntrасt Lаw, Сriminаl Lаw, Tоrt Lаw & Соnstitutiоnаl Lаw
- Imроrtаnt Suрreme Соurt Judgments or Precedent
- Legаl Knowledge аnd Current Affаirs
- Family Law
- Important Legal and Constitutional Developments
- Prepositions and Facts
CLAT 2024: Most Important Logical Reasoning Topics
- Critical Reasoning
- Coding-Decoding
- Analogies
- Blood Relations
- Syllogisms
- Number series
- Clocks and Calendars
- Seating Arrangements
- Logical Sequences
- Arguments and Conclusions
Type of Questions Asked in CLAT 2024 Exam: Subject Wise
CLAT 2024 exams will have a total of 120 questions. The questions will be divided into 5 sections. There will be passages in each section, followed by a few MCQs.
Recommended Books to Prepare for CLAT 2024
The following list of books are a common preparation choice for each area in the CLAT 2024 UG exam:
|
English Language
|
|
Current Affairs & General Knowledge
|
|
Legal Reasoning
|
|
Logical Reasoning
|
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
