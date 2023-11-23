Important Topics to Study from CLAT Syllabus: Check Subject Wise Topics, Types of Questions & Weightage

Important Topics to Study from CLAT Syllabus 2024: Candidates who will be appearing for CLAT 2024 exam can check the important topics that are asked in CLAT exam. Check the subject wise CLAT important topics with wrightage for GK, Mathematics, English, Legal & Logical Reasoning here.

Check important topics to study from CLAT syllabus. 
Check important topics to study from CLAT syllabus. 

Important Topics to Study for CLAT Exam 2024: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the national level entrance examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at various National Law Universities (NLUs) and other institutions in India. The Consortium of National Law Universities provides the syllabus for both CLAT UG and PG. In this article, we have provided the subject-wise list of important topics to study for CLAT Exam 2024 based on the latest syllabus and exam pattern of CLAT.

CLAT 2024 Exam Overview

  1. Maximum Marks - 120
  2. Duration of CLAT 2024 Exam - 02:00 Hours
  3. Multiple-Choice Questions - 120 questions of one mark each
  4. Negative Marking - 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer
  5. Subject Areas - English Language, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques

CLAT 2024 Subject Wise Weightage

Check below the UG CLAT 2024 Question Paper Format:

Shiv Khera

Subject/topics

Number of questions

Percentage weightage

English Language

28-32 questions

20%

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

35-39 questions

25%

Legal Reasoning

35-39 questions

25%

Logical Reasoning

28-32 questions

20%

Quantitative Techniques

13-17 questions

10%

CLAT 2024 Important Topics to Study For Exam

Check subject-wise list of important topics to study for CLAT Exam 2024:

CLAT 2024: Most Important English Language Topics

    • English Comprehension
    • Vocabulary
    • Synonyms & Antonyms
    • Idioms and Phrases
    • Parts of Speech
  • Active Passive Voice
  • Subject - Verb Agreement
  • Determinants
  • Sentence Completion and Correction
  • Syntax and Spelling Errors

CLAT 2024: Most Important GK Topics

  • Nаtiоnаl & Internаtiоnаl Аffаirs
  • Indian Polity and Governance
  • Contemporary Events of Significance from India and the World
  • Imроrtаnt Histоriсаl Events
  • International Relations
  • Sроrts, Science, Technology
  • Economics, Finance

CLAT 2024: Most Important Quantitative Techniques Topics

  • Number System
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Percentage
  • Basic Algebra
  • Mensuration
  • Volume and Surface Area
  • Statistics
  • Probability
  • Time and Distance
  • Average
  • HCF and LCM

CLAT 2024: Most Important Legal Reasoning Topics

  • Legal Terms and Meaning
  • History of the Indian Constitution
  • Important Acts and Amendments 
  • Internаtiоnаl Treаties & Conventions affecting Nаtiоnаl Legal Framework
  • Соntrасt Lаw, Сriminаl Lаw, Tоrt Lаw & Соnstitutiоnаl Lаw
  • Imроrtаnt Suрreme Соurt Judgments or Precedent
  • Legаl Knowledge аnd Current Affаirs
  • Family Law
  • Important Legal and Constitutional Developments
  • Prepositions and Facts

CLAT 2024: Most Important Logical Reasoning Topics

  • Critical Reasoning
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Analogies
  • Blood Relations
  • Syllogisms
  • Number series
  • Clocks and Calendars
  • Seating Arrangements
  • Logical Sequences
  • Arguments and Conclusions

Type of Questions Asked in CLAT 2024 Exam: Subject Wise 

CLAT 2024 exams will have a total of 120 questions. The questions will be divided into 5 sections. There will be passages in each section, followed by a few MCQs.

Subject/topics

Total number of questions

English Language

28-32 questions

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

35-39 questions

Legal Reasoning

35-39 questions

Logical Reasoning

28-32 questions

Quantitative Techniques

13-17 questions

Recommended Books to Prepare for CLAT 2024

The following list of books are a common preparation choice for each area in the CLAT 2024 UG exam:

 

English Language 
  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
  • CLAT Guide by Tata McGraw-Hill
  • General English by SP Bakshi
  • General English by RS Aggarwal
  • High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren & Martin
  • The Pearson Guide to the CLAT by Pearson's

Current Affairs & General Knowledge
  • Mаnоrаmа Yeаr Bооk by Mаnоrаmа Publications
  • Generаl Knоwledge by Lucent

Legal Reasoning
  • Universal’s CLAT Guide
  • Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj
  • Bare Acts of Indian Constitution

Logical Reasoning
  • A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
  • A New Approach to Verbal and Analytical Reasoning by Arihant

Quantitative Techniques
  • Data interpretation by R.S Aggarwal
  • Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Arihant Publications
  • Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal
  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Pearson's
  • 30 Days Wonder for Maths by S Chand

Related:

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next