CLAT Quantitative Techniques 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips 

CLAT Quantitative Techniques 2024: Check the complete CLAT syllabus for Quantitative Techniques along with the important topics for the exam. Also check preparation tips, section-wise weightage and recommended books for preparing for the exam.

CLAT UG Quantitative Techniques Syllabus: CLAT UG is the national level Common Law Admission test conducted for students who want to pursue their undergraduate in the field of Law. The examinations are conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) which is also responsible for providing the curriculum, exam pattern, prescribed study books, etc. released the CLAT 2024 syllabus and revised exam pattern. Since the CLAT 2024 exam is coming up on December 3, 2023, we have provided here the curriculum of one of the ost major sections from the exam - Quantitative Techniques. The CLAT 2024 question paper contains five sections namely, Quantitative Techniques Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Syllabus 2024

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Syllabus Overview

The Quantitative Techniques section in UG-CLAT 2024 will have about 10 to 15 questions and will carry a weightage of about 10%.

The Quantitative Techniques section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will have passages in the form of short sets of facts or propositions, or other textual representations of numerical information, followed by a series of MCQs.

You will be required to derive information from the passages or questions, and apply mathematical operations on such information.

To arrive at the right answers, students will have to:

Derive, infer, and manipulate numerical information set out in such passages; and

Apply various 10th standard mathematical operations on such information, including from areas such as ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation.

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Syllabus Analysis

Check the analysisof the section along with updated exam pattern and marking scheme below:

No. of passages 2 - 4 Total no. of questions in Quantitative Techniques 10 to 15 Weightage About 10%

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Syllabus 2024 Important Topics

Based on the syllabus of CLAT UG 2024, the following appears to be the important preparation points:

Ratio and Proportion

Basic Algebra

Mensuration

Statistics

Volume and Surface Area

Probability

Time and Distance

HCF and LCM

Preparation Tips for CLAT Quantitative Techniques

Maths is mastered not through rote learning but regular practice. Hence,

Solve sample questions referred by The Consortium of NLUs.

Refer to the question paper guides prescribed by the Consortium.

Attempt model question papers to check your preparation and weaknesses.

Try to solve the question accurately taking the least amount of time.

Practise using 10th Class Mathematics textbooks as the questions will be set for the same level.

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Books for Preparation

Data interpretation by R.S Aggarwal

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Arihant Publications

Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Pearson's

30 Days Wonder for Maths by S Chand

CLAT Exam Pattern 2024

Check the exam pattern for CLAT UG exam 2024 below: