CLAT Quantitative Techniques Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Quantitative Techniques 

Candidates who will be appearing for CLAT 2024 exam can check the CLAT Quantitative Techniques preparation tips and strategy to score high marks in the exam. Know the important tips, strategies, topics for Quantitative Techniques section here.

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Preparation Tips 2024 in Last Few Days: With less than 10 days left for the CLAT UG exam 2024, candidates are nervous as well as excited. The exam is to be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023. With less than 10 days left for preparation and revision, candidates must intensify their efforts now. The upcoming CLAT 2024 Exam will not have 150 MCQs like previous year, As per the revised exam pattern, there will be 120 Multiple Choice Questions MCQs. The syllabus is the same as in CLAT 2023. The question paper will have questions from five subjects: English Language, Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, and General Knowledge, including Current Affairs.

CLAT 2024 Quantitative Techniques Preparation: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

In this article, students can check the strategy and important last minute revision tips to prepare for their CLAT 2024 Quantitative Techniques section in less than 10 days.

CLAT UG 2024 Exam Particulars Details Name CLAT Undergraduate Exam 2024 Question Paper Language English Duration 2 hours Mode Offline Types of questions asked Unseen Passage based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Number of questions asked 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Areas tested English Language General Knowledge, including Current Affairs Quantitative Techniques Logical Reasoning Legal Reasoning Marking scheme One mark will be rewarded for each correct answer; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each answer marked incorrectly. CLAT Exam Pattern PDF Download Link Download CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 PDF

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Preparation Tips 2024

CLAT 2024 examination has five subjects. Quantitative Techniques is one of the five subjects and carries the weightage of about 10% with 10 to 14 questions. Candidates have to derive, infer, and manipulate numerical information set out in these passages and apply various 10th standard mathematical operations on such information, including from areas such as ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation.

Important Topics to Study for CLAT Quantitative Techniques 2024

Ratio and Proportion

Basic Algebra

Mensuration

Statistics

Volume and Surface Area

Probability

Time and Distance

HCF and LCM

How to Approach CLAT Quantitative Techniques Questions?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) includes a section on quantitative techniques, which tests your ability to understand and work with numerical and mathematical concepts. Here are some tips on how to approach CLAT quantitative techniques questions:

Familiarise yourself with the basic formulas of all important topics to be covered in the quantitative techniques section, such as arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data interpretation.

Regular practice is essential for improving your speed and accuracy. Solve a variety of problems from different topics to ensure a comprehensive understanding.

Ensure that your foundation in basic mathematical concepts is strong. This includes topics like percentages, ratios, proportions, averages, and basic arithmetic.

Since you have only 2 hours in total, keep an eye on the time while solving questions.

Utilise shortcuts and quick calculation techniques for solving problems.

While attempting the paper, prioritise questions based on your strengths. Answering easier questions first can help build confidence and save time for tougher ones later.

Be cautious about attempting questions you are unsure about, as there is usually a penalty for wrong answers. Prioritise accuracy over attempting every question.

Maintain composure during the exam. If you encounter a challenging question, move on to the next one and come back later if time allows.

CLAT Exam 2024: Quantitative Techniques Preparation Strategy, Less Than 7 Days

To excel in answering subsequent questions, carefully read both the passage and graphical information.

While reading, mark or underline important facts or numbers.

Maintain neat and accessible rough notes and calculations for quick reference during revision at last.

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Books for Preparation

Data interpretation by R.S Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal

Related: