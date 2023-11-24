CLAT Legal Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Legal Reasoning 

Candidates who will be appearing for CLAT 2024 exam can check the CLAT Legal Reasoning preparation tips and strategy to score high marks in the exam. Know the important tips, strategies, topics for Legal Reasoning section here.

CLAT Legal Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024 in Last Few Days: The CLAT UG 2024 Exam is swiftly approaching and students are nervous, excited and have a rage of mixed emotions. The exam is scheduled for December 3, 2023. With less than 10 days left for preparation and revision, candidates must intensify their efforts now. The upcoming CLAT 2024 Exam will have a revised pattern with 120 Multiple Choice Questions MCQs, (reduced from the previous 150). The question paper will encompass sections in English Language, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques, and General Knowledge, including Current Affairs. The competition remains fierce, with approximately 60,000 students eyeing for admissions in 20+ esteemed law colleges and universities across India.

CLAT 2024 Legal Reasoning Preparation: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

In this article, students will get the strategy and important last minute revision tips and techniques to prepare for their CLAT 2024 Legal Reasoning Exam in less than 10 days.

CLAT UG 2024 Exam Particulars Details Name CLAT Undergraduate Exam 2024 Question Paper Language English Duration 2 hours Mode Offline Types of questions asked Unseen Passage based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Number of questions asked 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Areas tested English Language General Knowledge, including Current Affairs Legal Reasoning Legal Reasoning Quantitative Techniques Marking scheme One mark will be rewarded for each correct answer; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each answer marked incorrectly. CLAT Exam Pattern PDF Download Link Download CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 PDF

CLAT Legal Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024

CLAT 2024 examination has five subjects out of which Legal Reasoning carries the weightage of about 25% with 28 to 32 questions in total. There will be unseen passages, roughly 450 words each, followed by MCQs to check candidates’ Legal aptitude.

Important Topics to Study for CLAT Legal Reasoning 2024

Imроrtаnt Suрreme Соurt Judgments or Precedent

Family Law

Legаl Knowledge аnd Current Affаirs

Соntrасt Lаw, Сriminаl Lаw, Tоrt Lаw & Соnstitutiоnаl Lаw

Internаtiоnаl Treаties & Conventions affecting Nаtiоnаl Legal Framework

How to Approach CLAT Legal Reasoning Questions?

Carefully read the passage and identify the principles outlined within.

Subsequently, examine each question to determine if the principle(s) align with the facts presented in the passage, either unchanged or with some modifications, or if a distinct set of facts is involved.

Once both the principle and facts are identified, break down the principle into its constituent parts.

Similarly, be attentive to subtle changes in the facts, as these can also impact the question's outcome.

Avoid relying on any pre-existing legal knowledge to prevent unnecessary errors. Remember that a passage might contain multiple principles and sets of incidents.

Some questions may require applying the same principle to different fact situations, while others may involve different principles and fact scenarios.

CLAT Exam 2024: Legal Reasoning Preparation Strategy, Less Than 7 Days

Stay informed on the latest legal news.

Prioritise practicing previous CLAT question papers, with a focus on CLAT 2023 papers reflecting the latest pattern.

Additionally, engage in CLAT sample papers and 2024 mock tests.

During practice, time yourself for each question, avoiding external assistance.

CLAT Legal Reasoning Books for Preparation

Universal’s CLAT Guide

Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj

Bare Acts of Indian Constitution

