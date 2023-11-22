CLAT Legal Reasoning 2024: Check the complete CLAT syllabus for Legal Reasoning along with the important topics for the exam. Also check preparation tips, section-wise weightage and recommended books for preparing for the exam.

Get here complete CLAT exam Syllabus for Legal Reasoning along with important topics asked in the exam.

CLAT UG Legal Reasoning Syllabus: CLAT is the national level Common Law Admission test conducted for students who want to pursue their academics in the field of Law, UG and PG. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the CLAT 2024 syllabus and revised exam pattern. As you must know, the CLAT 2024 exam is scheduled on December 3, 2023, we have provided here the syllabus, exam pattern, important topics and top-most books for Legal Reasoning. In this article, candidates of 2024 CLAT UG exam can check the complete curriculum and the revised exam pattern.

CLAT Legal Reasoning Syllabus 2024

TThe CLAT 2024 question paper contains five sections namely, English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Reasoning. From this article, candidates set to appear in the 2024 CLAT UG exam can check the complete curriculum and the revised exam pattern.

CLAT Legal Reasoning Syllabus Overview

The Legal Reasoning section in UG-CLAT 2024 will have about 10 to 15 questions and will carry a weightage of about 10%.

Although you will not require any prior knowledge of law to attempt the questions in this section, You will benefit from a general awareness of contemporary legal and moral issues to better apply general principles or propositions to the given fact scenarios.

The Legal Reasoning section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will have passages, of about 450 words each, related to fact situations or scenarios involving legal matters, public policy questions or moral philosophical enquiries, followed by a series of MCQs.

You will be required to derive information from the passages or questions, and apply mathematical operations on such information.

To arrive at the right answers, students will have to:

Identify and infer the rules and principles set out in the passage;

Apply such rules and principles to various fact situations; and

Understand how changes to the rules or principles may alter their application to various fact situations.

CLAT Legal Reasoning Syllabus Analysis

Check the analysisof the section along with updated exam pattern and marking scheme below:

No. of passages 2 - 4 Total no. of questions in Legal Reasoning 28-32 Weightage About 25%

CLAT Legal Reasoning Syllabus 2024 Important Topics

Based on the syllabus of CLAT UG 2024, the following appears to be the important preparation points:

Imроrtаnt Suрreme Соurt Judgments or Precedent

Family Law

Legаl Knowledge аnd Current Affаirs

Соntrасt Lаw, Сriminаl Lаw, Tоrt Lаw & Соnstitutiоnаl Lаw

Internаtiоnаl Treаties & Conventions affecting Nаtiоnаl Legal Framework

Preparation Tips for CLAT Legal Reasoning

Familiarise yourself with fundamental legal principles, terms, and concepts.

Practice reading legal texts regularly to become comfortable with legal language..

Pay attention to legal reasoning used in different cases and understand how legal arguments are constructed.

Enhance your reading speed and comprehension to quickly grasp the content of legal passages.

Solve CLAT legal reasoning sections from previous years to understand the pattern of questions.

CLAT Legal Reasoning Books for Preparation

Universal’s CLAT Guide

Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj

Bare Acts of Indian Constitution

CLAT Exam Pattern 2024

Check the exam pattern for CLAT UG exam 2024 below: