CLAT GK Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare GK 

Candidates who will be appearing for CLAT 2024 exam can check the CLAT GK preparation tips and strategy to score high marks in the exam. Know the important tips, strategies, topics for GK section here.

CLAT GK Preparation Tips 2024 in Last Few Days: CLAT UG exam 2024 is in less than 10 days and with less than a week left for the candidates are nervous as well as excited. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The CLAT 2024 Exam will have about 28 to 32 questions from the GK and current affairs question. As per the revised exam pattern, there will be 120 MCQs in total but the syllabus has not changed. The question paper will have questions from five subjects: English Language, Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, and General Knowledge, including Current Affairs.

CLAT 2024 GK Preparation: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

In this article, students can check the strategy and important last minute revision tips to prepare for their CLAT 2024 GK section in less than 10 days.

CLAT UG 2024 Exam Particulars Details Name CLAT Undergraduate Exam 2024 Question Paper Language English Duration 2 hours Mode Offline Types of questions asked Unseen Passage based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Number of questions asked 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Areas tested English Language General Knowledge, including Current Affairs Quantitative Techniques Logical Reasoning Legal Reasoning Marking scheme One mark will be rewarded for each correct answer; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each answer marked incorrectly. CLAT Exam Pattern PDF Download Link Download CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 PDF

CLAT GK Preparation Tips 2024

CLAT 2024 GK will carry a weightage of about 25% with 28 to 32 questions. Hence, it is a very important section for students to score in.

The questions will require you to demonstrate your awareness of various aspects of current affairs and general knowledge, including:

Contemporary events of significance from India and the world;

Arts and culture;

International affairs; and

Historical events of continuing significance.

Important Topics to Study for CLAT GK 2024

Nаtiоnаl & Internаtiоnаl Аffаirs

Indian Polity and Governance

Imроrtаnt Histоriсаl Events

International Relations

Sроrts, Science, Technology

Economics, Finance

Contemporary Events of Significance from India and the World

How to Approach CLAT GK Questions?

GK and current affairs has no short-cut. It is not something that you can do overnight.

However, in the last few days before the exam, if you refer to the right study material and resources, you still have a chance to ace your CLAT GK exam 2024.

When attempting the questions, ensure that you know the right answer. Do not guess blindly because it will lead to negative marking.

CLAT Exam 2024: GK Preparation Strategy, Less Than 7 Days

There will be passages of up to 450 words each, derived from news, journalistic sources and other non-fiction writing.

The questions may include an examination of legal information or knowledge discussed in or related to the passage, but would not require any additional knowledge of the law beyond the passage.

You must:

Analyze the events outlined in the passage, identifying their causes and consequences.

Address inquiries related to the characters and incidents mentioned in the text.

Provide information on awards, recognitions, and notable occurrences involving the individuals named in the passage. Stay updated on current news and interesting developments.

CLAT GK Books for Preparation

Pearson General Knowledge Manual.

Lucent's General Knowledge.

Manorama Year Book.

Pratiyogita Darpan.

