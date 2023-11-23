CLAT GK 2024: Check the complete CLAT syllabus for GK along with the important topics for the exam. Also check preparation tips, section-wise weightage and recommended books for preparing for the exam.

Get here complete CLAT exam Syllabus for GK along with important topics asked in the exam.

CLAT UG GK Syllabus: 2024 CLAT (UG) will be conducted on December 3, 2023. It is India’s national level Common Law Admission test and also conducted at the PG level. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is responsible for conducting the exams, publishing the syllabus and so on. Students who wish to pursue Law must qualify this test in order to be eligible for admission into various Law courses across the country. In this article, students can check their syllabus, revised exam pattern, important topics and the list of top-most books to ace in the General Knowledge section of the exam.

CLAT GK Syllabus 2024

The CLAT 2024 question paper will have five sections, English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Reasoning. Here, UG CLAT 2024 candidates can check their complete curriculum and the revised exam pattern for Current Affairs including General Knowledge.

CLAT GK Syllabus Overview

The GK section in UG-CLAT 2024 will have about 10 to 15 questions and will carry a weightage of about 10%.

The Current Affairs and GK section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will have a few passages.

These passages of about 450 words each, followed by a series of MCQs, will be derived from news, journalistic sources and other non-fiction writing.

The questions may include an examination of legal information or knowledge discussed in or related to the passage, but would not require any additional knowledge of the law beyond the passage.

You will be required to derive information from the passages or questions, and apply mathematical operations on such information.

Each passage will be followed by a series of questions that will require you to demonstrate your awareness of various aspects of current affairs and general knowledge, including

Contemporary events of significance from India and the world;

Arts and culture;

International affairs; and

Historical events of continuing significance.

CLAT GK Syllabus Analysis

Check the analysis of the section along with updated exam pattern and marking scheme below:

No. of passages 3 - 5 Total no. of questions in GK 28 - 32 Weightage About 25%

CLAT GK Syllabus 2024 Important Topics

Based on the syllabus of CLAT UG 2024, the following appears to be the important preparation points:

Nаtiоnаl & Internаtiоnаl Аffаirs

Contemporary Events of Significance from India and the World

Imроrtаnt Histоriсаl Events

Historical Events of Contemporary Times

Sроrts

News Articles

Preparation Tips for CLAT GK

Read newspapers daily.

Make notes.

Refer to Current Affair Magazines.

CLAT GK Books for Preparation

Mаnоrаmа Yeаr Bооk by Mаnоrаmа Publications

Generаl Knоwledge by Lucent

Legal Aptitude for the CLAT and other Law Entrance Examinations by A.P. Bhardwaj

CLAT Exam Pattern 2024

Check the exam pattern for CLAT UG exam 2024 below: