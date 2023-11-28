CLAT General Knowledge 2024 Preparation Tips: Check Important GK Topics, Books

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is to be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023. CLAT 2024 admit card was released on 21st November 2023. Now, there is less than a week left for the examination! This national-level law entrance exam is conducted offline and serves as a gateway for candidates aspiring admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses in the reputed participating NLUs. The exam is conducted for 2 hours where students have to solve 120 MCQs based on small, unseen passages. The CLAT exam questions are based on five subjects: English Language, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitiative Aptitude and Gk and Current Affairs. GK,including current affairs, carries 25 percent weightage and about 28 to 32 questions will come form this area. Hence, doing well in the GK section is of utmost importance to improve your overall scores in the CLAT 2024 paper.
CLAT 2024 GK Syllabus
CLAT GK syllabus consists of passages of up to 450 words each, derived from news, journalistic sources and other non-fiction writing. The questions may include an examination of legal information or knowledge discussed in or related to the passage, but would not require any additional knowledge of the law beyond the passage.
Each passage will be followed by a series of MCQs testing your awareness of various aspects of current affairs and general knowledge, including:
- Contemporary events of significance from India and the world;
- Arts and culture;
- International affairs; and
- Historical events of continuing significance
CLAT General Knowledge Exam Pattern 2024
|
Topic
|
Weightage
|
Important Topics
|
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
|
25%
(28-32 questions)
|
Nаtiоnаl & Internаtiоnаl Аffаirs
Indian Polity and Governance
Contemporary Events of Significance from India and the World
Imроrtаnt Histоriсаl Events
International Relations
Sроrts, Science, Technology
Economics, Finance
Most Important GK Topics for CLAT 2024
If you look carefully at the CLAT 2024 syllabus, it says that the GK section is actually “Current Affairs Including General Knowledge”. Here, current affairs are the contemporary events of significance from India and the world. The General Knowledge portion here refers to Static GK.
What is Static GK for CLAT - Importance and Examples
"Static GK" refers to static general knowledge or information that does not change with time. It comprises of facts and data about various topics that remain relatively constant over time.
Static GK is a crucial component for not only CLAT 2024 but for various other competitive exams like civil services examinations and banking exams. Some common categories covered under static GK:
- Geography
- History
- Polity
- Economy
- Science
- Books and Authors
- Awards and Honours
- Art and Culture
- Sports
10.Important Dates and Events, Organisations and Agencies, etc.
CLAT 2024 Important GK Topics
The following topics are very important for students preparing to appear in CLAT exams. Although this list is not exhaustive and absolute, it covers almost all the important topics that could be asked in the paper.
- Latest Census of India (2011)
- List of all RBI Governors
- List of All Governors-General of India
- List of Mughal Emperors
- List of Presidents of India
- List of Vice-Presidents of India
- List of Prime Ministers of India
- List of Cabinet Ministers of India
- Banking Acts & Reforms
- Important Banking Terms
- Prominent Gardens in India
- Sources of Indian Constitution
- Important Acts and bills in India
- Important Summits & Conferences in India
- Important Boundary Lines of the World
- List of Headquarters of International Agencies
- List of Sports Stadiums in India
- List of Space Centres and Space Agencies in India
- List of Bird Sanctuaries in India
- List of Biosphere Reserves in India
- List of National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries In India
- List of Dams in India
- List of Important Awards and Recipients In India
- List of State-wise Classical and Local Dance Forms
- List of National Highways in India
- List of National Symbols of India
- List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
- List of Highest Mountain Peaks in each State
- List of Indian Missiles
- List of State Wise Lakes in India
- List of Tiger Reserves in India
- List of Major Sea Ports of India
- List of Nobel Prize Winners from India
- List of Chief Justice of India
- List of Neighbouring Countries of India
- List of Environment Conventions and Protocols
- Important Inventions & Discoveries
- Women Empowerment Schemes
- Important Rivers in India
- State-wise List of Governors of India
- Government Schemes (National)
- Historical Monuments in India
Tips to prepare GK Current Affairs for CLAT Exam
GK and current affairs cannot be mastered overnight. Getting a strong command on GK requires consistent efforts. In CLAT 2024, GK holds about 25% weightage 28 to 32 questions.
- Read newspapers and stay in touch with all latest developments.
- While questions might touch upon legal information from the passage, they won't demand additional legal knowledge beyond what's provided. You do not need to be scared.
- When answering GK based questions, it's essential to be confident in your answers and avoid blind guessing, as incorrect answers can result in negative marking. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks are deducted from the total you score.
- It's crucial to analyse events in the passage very carefully, understanding their causes and consequences. Additionally, address queries about the characters and incidents mentioned.
Important GK Books for CLAT Preparation
Apart from reading newspapers daily, referring to weekly and monthly magazines, these books are considered to be one of the best study materials for CLAT preparation:
- Lucent's General Knowledge.
- Pearson General Knowledge Manual.
- Manorama Year Book.
How to Prepare for CLAT General Knowledge Syllabus 2024?
Preparing for the CLAT General Knowledge (GK) Syllabus for 2024 requires a strategic and comprehensive approach:
- Stay Updated with newspapers, news websites, magazines, and news channels.
- Build a Strong Foundation of Static GK with NCERT textbooks of history, geography, science, and economics of classes 9th to 12th.
- Focus on Legal Current Affairs and follow legal blogs, websites, and publications to stay informed about ongoing legal developments.
- Practice Reading Comprehension from newspapers and magazines to enhance comprehension skills.
- Take Notes of important current affairs, legal updates, and static GK topics.