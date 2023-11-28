CLAT General Knowledge 2024 Preparation Tips: Check Important GK Topics, Books

CLAT 2024 GK and Current Affairs is one of the most scoring sections in the exam. It carries 35-39 weightage. In this article, we have provided the most important topics from CLAT GK paper so that candidates can prepare for CLAT 2024 well.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is to be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023. CLAT 2024 admit card was released on 21st November 2023. Now, there is less than a week left for the examination! This national-level law entrance exam is conducted offline and serves as a gateway for candidates aspiring admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses in the reputed participating NLUs. The exam is conducted for 2 hours where students have to solve 120 MCQs based on small, unseen passages. The CLAT exam questions are based on five subjects: English Language, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitiative Aptitude and Gk and Current Affairs. GK,including current affairs, carries 25 percent weightage and about 28 to 32 questions will come form this area. Hence, doing well in the GK section is of utmost importance to improve your overall scores in the CLAT 2024 paper.

CLAT 2024 GK Syllabus

CLAT GK syllabus consists of passages of up to 450 words each, derived from news, journalistic sources and other non-fiction writing. The questions may include an examination of legal information or knowledge discussed in or related to the passage, but would not require any additional knowledge of the law beyond the passage.

Each passage will be followed by a series of MCQs testing your awareness of various aspects of current affairs and general knowledge, including:

Contemporary events of significance from India and the world;

Arts and culture;

International affairs; and

Historical events of continuing significance

CLAT General Knowledge Exam Pattern 2024

Topic Weightage Important Topics Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 25% (28-32 questions) Nаtiоnаl & Internаtiоnаl Аffаirs Indian Polity and Governance Contemporary Events of Significance from India and the World Imроrtаnt Histоriсаl Events International Relations Sроrts, Science, Technology Economics, Finance

Most Important GK Topics for CLAT 2024

If you look carefully at the CLAT 2024 syllabus, it says that the GK section is actually “Current Affairs Including General Knowledge”. Here, current affairs are the contemporary events of significance from India and the world. The General Knowledge portion here refers to Static GK.

What is Static GK for CLAT - Importance and Examples

"Static GK" refers to static general knowledge or information that does not change with time. It comprises of facts and data about various topics that remain relatively constant over time.

Static GK is a crucial component for not only CLAT 2024 but for various other competitive exams like civil services examinations and banking exams. Some common categories covered under static GK:

Geography History Polity Economy Science Books and Authors Awards and Honours Art and Culture Sports

10.Important Dates and Events, Organisations and Agencies, etc.

CLAT 2024 Important GK Topics

The following topics are very important for students preparing to appear in CLAT exams. Although this list is not exhaustive and absolute, it covers almost all the important topics that could be asked in the paper.

Latest Census of India (2011)

List of all RBI Governors

List of All Governors-General of India

List of Mughal Emperors

List of Presidents of India

List of Vice-Presidents of India

List of Prime Ministers of India

List of Cabinet Ministers of India

Banking Acts & Reforms

Important Banking Terms

Prominent Gardens in India

Sources of Indian Constitution

Important Acts and bills in India

Important Summits & Conferences in India

Important Boundary Lines of the World

List of Headquarters of International Agencies

List of Sports Stadiums in India

List of Space Centres and Space Agencies in India

List of Bird Sanctuaries in India

List of Biosphere Reserves in India

List of National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries In India

List of Dams in India

List of Important Awards and Recipients In India

List of State-wise Classical and Local Dance Forms

List of National Highways in India

List of National Symbols of India

List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

List of Highest Mountain Peaks in each State

List of Indian Missiles

List of State Wise Lakes in India

List of Tiger Reserves in India

List of Major Sea Ports of India

List of Nobel Prize Winners from India

List of Chief Justice of India

List of Neighbouring Countries of India

List of Environment Conventions and Protocols

Important Inventions & Discoveries

Women Empowerment Schemes

Important Rivers in India

State-wise List of Governors of India

Government Schemes (National)

Historical Monuments in India

Tips to prepare GK Current Affairs for CLAT Exam

GK and current affairs cannot be mastered overnight. Getting a strong command on GK requires consistent efforts. In CLAT 2024, GK holds about 25% weightage 28 to 32 questions.

Read newspapers and stay in touch with all latest developments.

While questions might touch upon legal information from the passage, they won't demand additional legal knowledge beyond what's provided. You do not need to be scared.

When answering GK based questions, it's essential to be confident in your answers and avoid blind guessing, as incorrect answers can result in negative marking. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks are deducted from the total you score.

It's crucial to analyse events in the passage very carefully, understanding their causes and consequences. Additionally, address queries about the characters and incidents mentioned.

Important GK Books for CLAT Preparation

Apart from reading newspapers daily, referring to weekly and monthly magazines, these books are considered to be one of the best study materials for CLAT preparation:

Lucent's General Knowledge.

Pearson General Knowledge Manual.

Manorama Year Book.

How to Prepare for CLAT General Knowledge Syllabus 2024?

Preparing for the CLAT General Knowledge (GK) Syllabus for 2024 requires a strategic and comprehensive approach: