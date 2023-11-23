CLAT Logical Reasoning 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips 

CLAT Logical Reasoning 2024: Check the complete CLAT syllabus for Logical Reasoning along with the important topics for the exam. Also check preparation tips, section-wise weightage and recommended books for preparing for the exam.

CLAT UG Logical Reasoning Syllabus: India’s national level Common Law Admission test CLAT (UG) is scheduled to conducted on December 3, 2023. CLAT exam is conducted by The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for entry into Law courses offered by various institutions at UG and PG level. The Consortium has made available the CLAT 2024 syllabus which remains unchanged from the previous year. However, the exam pattern is revised and made public as well. In this article, students can check their syllabus, exam pattern, important topics and the top-most books to ace in the Logical Reasoning section of the exam.

CLAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2024

The CLAT 2024 question paper will have five sections, English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Reasoning. Here, UG CLAT 2024 candidates can check their complete curriculum and the revised exam pattern.

CLAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus Overview

The Logical Reasoning section in UG-CLAT 2024 will have about 22 to 26 questions and will carry a weightage of about 20%.

The Logical Reasoning section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will have passages, of about 450 words each, followed by a series of MCQs.

To arrive at the right answers, students will have to:

Recognise an argument, its premises and conclusions;

Read and identify the arguments set out in the passage;

Critically analyse patterns of reasoning, and assess how conclusions may depend on particular premises or evidence, and how conclusions may be strengthened or weakened as a consequence of an alteration in premises or supporting facts;

Infer what follows from the passage and apply these inferences to new situations;

Draw relationships and analogies, identify contradictions and equivalence, and assess the effectiveness of arguments.

CLAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus Analysis

Check the analysis of the section along with updated exam pattern and marking scheme below:

No. of passages 2 - 4 Total no. of questions in Logical Reasoning 22-26 Weightage About 20%

CLAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2024 Important Topics

Based on the syllabus of CLAT UG 2024, the following appears to be the important preparation points:

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Logical Sequences

Number series

Clocks

Calendars

Seating Arrangements

Arguments and Conclusions

Preparation Tips for CLAT Logical Reasoning

Familiarise yourself with fundamental of logical reasoning with basic concepts.

Practice logical reasoning questions from the officially recommended sources by the Consortium.

Attempt to solve questions from previous year papers, sample papers and guide books.

Monitor time and try to solve as many number of question as possible in the least amount of time, accurately.

CLAT Logical Reasoning Books for Preparation

A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

A New Approach to Verbal and Analytical Reasoning by Arihant

CLAT Exam Pattern 2024

Check the exam pattern for CLAT UG exam 2024 below:

Total no. of questions 120 Total time given 2 hours No. of sections in the question paper 5 Sections English Language Current Affairs including General Knowledge Quantitative Techniques Logical Reasoning Legal Reasoning Marks for Correct answer 1 Negative Marking for Wrong answer 0.25 Unattempted Questions 0





