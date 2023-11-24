CLAT Logical Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Logical Reasoning 

Candidates who will be appearing for CLAT 2024 exam can check the CLAT Logical Reasoning preparation tips and strategy to score high marks in the exam. Know the important tips, strategies, topics for Logical Reasoning section here.

CLAT Logical Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024 in Last Few Days: The CLAT UG 2024 Exam is just around the corner, scheduled for December 3, 2023. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has already released the CLAT Admit Card for the 2024 exam on November 21, 2023. With less than 10 days remaining for preparation and revision, candidates need to gear up. The upcoming CLAT 2024 Exam will maintain the syllabus from the previous year but will feature a revised pattern. The exam will now consist of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), down from the previous 150. The question paper will be divided into the following sections: English Language, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques, and General Knowledge, including Current Affairs. As per the revised exam pattern, there will be 120 MCQs. Despite the reduction in the number of questions, the competition has intensified. Approximately 60,000 students compete for a spot in 20+ prestigious law colleges and universities across India. The competition is undeniably tough, making thorough preparation and strategic revision crucial for success. As the clock ticks down, candidates should focus on honing their skills in each section to stand out in this challenging exam.

CLAT 2024 Logical Reasoning Preparation: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

In this article, students will get the strategy and important last minute revision tips and techniques to prepare for their CLAT 2024 Logical Reasoning Exam in less than 10 days.

CLAT UG 2024 Exam Particulars Details Name CLAT Undergraduate Exam 2024 Question Paper Language English Duration 2 hours Mode Offline Types of questions asked Unseen Passage based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Number of questions asked 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Areas tested English Language General Knowledge, including Current Affairs Legal Reasoning Logical Reasoning Quantitative Techniques Marking scheme One mark will be rewarded for each correct answer; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each answer marked incorrectly. CLAT Exam Pattern PDF Download Link Download CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 PDF

CLAT Logical Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024

The Logical Reasoning part in CLAT 2024 examination has a weightage of about 20% with 22 to 26 questions in total. There will be unseen passages, roughly 450 words each, followed by MCQs to check candidates’ logical aptitude.

Important Topics to Study for CLAT Logical Reasoning 2024

Coding Decoding

Blood Relations

Logical Sequences

Number series

Clocks

Calendars

Seating Arrangements

Arguments and Conclusionns

How to Approach CLAT Logical Reasoning Questions?

With proper practice and presence of mind, students stand to score full marks in their logical reasoning section of CLAT UG exam. The CLAT 2024 Logical Reasoning section evaluates candidates' rational thinking, assessing their ability to comprehend and solve logical situations.

Questions aim to gauge the clarity of candidates' ideas and their aptitude for reaching sound conclusions. Success in this section requires proficiency in analyzing arguments and drawing conclusions.

Candidates must derive conclusions and apply assumptions to diverse scenarios based on provided text.

Thoughtful reading of passages is crucial, and techniques like making analogies, identifying metaphors, and spotting inconsistencies aid effective questionsolving will help you score full marks.

CLAT Exam 2024: Logical Reasoning Preparation Strategy, Less Than 7 Days

Achieving excellence in the logical reasoning section requires candidates to master the art of analyzing arguments and deriving sound conclusions.

The Logical Reasoning segment of CLAT 2024 serves as a test of candidates' rational thinking capabilities, evaluating their skill in comprehending and solving logical situations while focusing on the clarity of their ideas and their proficiency in reaching well-founded conclusions.

Within this segment, candidates encounter textual material from which they are tasked with drawing conclusions and applying assumptions to various scenarios.

It is important for aspirants to engage in thoughtful reading of the pertinent paragraphs in the question paper and approach the questions with careful consideration.

Employing techniques of making analogies, identifying metaphors, and spotting inconsistencies in the provided questions significantly helps in effectively addressing the questions.

A solid grasp of the fundamental principles of logical reasoning is necessary.

CLAT Logical Reasoning Books for Preparation

A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

A New Approach to Verbal and Analytical Reasoning by Arihant

