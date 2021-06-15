CMOH Alipurduar Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician and Molecular Biologist Posts @wbhealth.gov.in

Officer of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Alipurduar (West Bengal) has invited applications for the posts of Lab Technician and Molecular Biologist under CMOH Alipurduar Recruitment 2021. Check details here.

CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: Officer of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Alipurduar (West Bengal) has invited applications for the posts of Lab Technician and Molecular Biologist available in the District Hospital, Alipurduar, RT-PCR Laboratory. The interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 24 June 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification should note that they should have educational qualification including Master Degree in Molecular Biology/Biochemistry/Microbiology/Biotechnology and Higher Secondary with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You can get all the details related to CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification here including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit and qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.



Notification Details for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification:

Memo No: CMOH/APO/1957

Date: 14 June 2021

Important Date for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 24 June 2021

Vacancy Details for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification:

Molecular Biologist-02

Laboratory Technician-04

Eligibility Criteria for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Molecular Biologist-Candidates should have Master Degree in Molecular Biology/Biochemistry/Microbiology/Biotechnology from any recognized University.

Experience in working Virology Laboratory and/or handling RT-PCR machines in any recognized institute/Laboratory would be preferred.

Laboratory Technician-Higher Secondary Passed (10+2) from a recognized Board/Institute with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from any recognized institute.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 June 2021 at the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Alipurduar, Matrisadan Building, 1st Floor, New Alipurduar, Ward No. XVI, Dist- Alipurduar, Pin 736121.