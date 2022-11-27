CNP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Supervisor and Junior Technician Posts

CNP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022: The Currency Note Press, Nashik is looking for Supervisor and Junior Technician Posts. Check How to Apply, Vacancy, Eligibility Here.

CNP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022: The Currency Note Press, Nashik (Maharashtra), one of the nine units under the “Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited” (SPMCIL), is inviting applications for the post of Supervisor and Junior Technician. The link will be available on its website (cnpnashik.spmcil.com) from 26 November to 16 December 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 26 November 2022

Closing date for online application - 16 December 2022

Exam Date - Jan./Feb. 2023 or may be extended depending upon the number of candidates

CNP SPMCIL Vacancy Details

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control) - 103

Supervisor (Technical Operation - Printing) - 10

Supervisor (Technical Operation - Electrical) - 2

Supervisor (Technical Operation - Electronics) - 2

Supervisor (Technical Operation - Mechanical) - 2

Supervisor (Technical Operation– Air Conditioning) - 1

Supervisor (Environment) - 1

Supervisor (Information Technology) - 4

CNP SPMCIL Salary

Supervisor - Rs.27,600- 95,910/-

Jr Technician - Rs.18,780 -67,390/-

Eligibility Criteria for CNP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control) - Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in printing trade viz. Litho offset machine minder/ letter press machine minder/offset printing/plate making/ electro plating/ Full time ITI in plate maker cum impositer / hand composing OR Full Time Diploma in Printing Technology from Government recognized Institutions/ polytechnics

Supervisor - 1st class full time Diploma in Engineering OR Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech./ B.E./B.Sc.(Engineering)will also be considered

How to Apply for CNP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit CNP, Nasik Road website https://cnpnashik.spmcil.com and open the link under “CAREERS” for filling out the Online Application Form, click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register the application, choose the tab “click here for New Registration and enter your Name, Contact details and Email ID. Fill the details in the online application Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature Fill in other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before Completing the Registration Modify details, if required, and click on Complete Registration after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled are correct Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment. Click on 'Submit' button

Application Fee:

Rs. 600/-

No Fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates