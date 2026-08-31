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College of Medicine and JNM Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 23:42 IST

The College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani, expects NEET UG 2026 Round 2 admission ranks for MBBS to open from 10857 and close at 119541 for all categories. General category admissions may close around 16255, with detailed category-wise ranks available for analysis.

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

College of Medicine and Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial, in Kalyani offers a total of 150 medical seats as per the National Medical Commission 2026-27 seat matrix. During the Round 2 candidates can expect admission opening from 10857 and closing at 119541 ranks for all categories. However, general category admission may close at 16255. The official opening and closing ranks for Round 2 will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. Candidates waiting for the official result can check out the expected caetgory-wise table providing opening and closing ranks under All India Quota.

Under this quota, candidates from different parts of the country can avail themselves of a 15% reservation for MBBS seats. Candidates should also check previous year trends offered here to help them analyze and study the past three years of opening and closing ranks.

Also check: Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

CM and JNM Hospital Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check admission option at the College of Medicine and Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota. The expected admission opens at 10857 and close at 16255 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

General

10857 - 15517

11771 - 16255

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

OBC

13953 - 17529

16899 - 18077

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

EWS

14607 - 15969

15741 - 16997

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

SC

74621 - 103203

74621 - 108669

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

ST

103837 - 119541

103837 - 119541

CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find last year’s admission options for MBBS seats in terms of Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. While candidates await the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 results, they can check for previous year ranks to estimate upcoming seat allotment. Last year admission opened at 15517 and closed at 16256 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

General

15517

16256

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

OBC

17529

18077

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

EWS

15970

16998

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

SC

103204

108671

CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. The College of Medicine and JNM Hospital opened its admission around 12095 and closed at 14928 for the general category.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

General

12095

14928

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

OBC

14128

16898

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

EWS

15673

15739

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

SC

85573

91520

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

ST

86617

86617

CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The below table provides NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for different categories. The admission opened at 7819 and closed at 11770 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

General

7819

11770

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

OBC

9676

13470

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

EWS

12088

12088

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

SC

65132

66525

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

ST

119542

119542

Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks that allowed seat allocation for MBBS seats at College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani. The below table shares caetgory-wise ranks, which suggests the admission opened at 8265 and closed at 10855 for general category.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

General

8265

10855

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

OBC

8625

13951

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

EWS

11267

14605

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

SC

63770

74620

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani

MBBS

All India

ST

103836

103836

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 23:42 IST

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