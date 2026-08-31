College of Medicine and JNM Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

College of Medicine and Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial, in Kalyani offers a total of 150 medical seats as per the National Medical Commission 2026-27 seat matrix. During the Round 2 candidates can expect admission opening from 10857 and closing at 119541 ranks for all categories. However, general category admission may close at 16255. The official opening and closing ranks for Round 2 will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. Candidates waiting for the official result can check out the expected caetgory-wise table providing opening and closing ranks under All India Quota.

Under this quota, candidates from different parts of the country can avail themselves of a 15% reservation for MBBS seats. Candidates should also check previous year trends offered here to help them analyze and study the past three years of opening and closing ranks.