College of Medicine and JNM Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani, expects NEET UG 2026 Round 2 admission ranks for MBBS to open from 10857 and close at 119541 for all categories. General category admissions may close around 16255, with detailed category-wise ranks available for analysis.
College of Medicine and Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial, in Kalyani offers a total of 150 medical seats as per the National Medical Commission 2026-27 seat matrix. During the Round 2 candidates can expect admission opening from 10857 and closing at 119541 ranks for all categories. However, general category admission may close at 16255. The official opening and closing ranks for Round 2 will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. Candidates waiting for the official result can check out the expected caetgory-wise table providing opening and closing ranks under All India Quota.
Under this quota, candidates from different parts of the country can avail themselves of a 15% reservation for MBBS seats. Candidates should also check previous year trends offered here to help them analyze and study the past three years of opening and closing ranks.
Also check: Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
CM and JNM Hospital Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check admission option at the College of Medicine and Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota. The expected admission opens at 10857 and close at 16255 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
10857 - 15517
|
11771 - 16255
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
13953 - 17529
|
16899 - 18077
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
14607 - 15969
|
15741 - 16997
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
74621 - 103203
|
74621 - 108669
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
103837 - 119541
|
103837 - 119541
CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find last year’s admission options for MBBS seats in terms of Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. While candidates await the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 results, they can check for previous year ranks to estimate upcoming seat allotment. Last year admission opened at 15517 and closed at 16256 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
15517
|
16256
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
17529
|
18077
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15970
|
16998
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
103204
|
108671
CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. The College of Medicine and JNM Hospital opened its admission around 12095 and closed at 14928 for the general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
12095
|
14928
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
14128
|
16898
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15673
|
15739
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
85573
|
91520
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
86617
|
86617
CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The below table provides NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for different categories. The admission opened at 7819 and closed at 11770 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
7819
|
11770
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
9676
|
13470
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
12088
|
12088
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
65132
|
66525
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
119542
|
119542
Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
CM and JNM Hospital NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks that allowed seat allocation for MBBS seats at College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani. The below table shares caetgory-wise ranks, which suggests the admission opened at 8265 and closed at 10855 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
8265
|
10855
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
8625
|
13951
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
11267
|
14605
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
63770
|
74620
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
103836
|
103836
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.