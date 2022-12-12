CPRI Admit Card 2022 (Soon) @cpri.res.in: Exam on 19 Dec

CPRI Admit Card 2022: Central Power Research Institute is soon going to release the admit card for CPRI Exam 2022 on its official website.

CPRI Admit Card 2022: Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) Limited is soon going to release the admit card for the computer-based exam for Scientific/Engineering Assistant, Technician Grade 1, Assistant Grade II, and MTS Grade l (Watchman). The admit card link will be available on the official website i.e. cpri.res.in.

According to the official website, “The Admit Card will be issued soon. Candidates are requested to regularly check their email and CPRI website for details for recruitment notifications.”

CPRI Exam Notice

CPRI Computer-Based MCQ Test will be held on 19 December 2022. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the following norms:

Scientific/ Engineering Assistant - The final selection will be based on their performance in MCQ test and academic merit. The weightage for the purpose will be 50% each in respect of Academic Merit & Marks scored in the MCQ test.

CPRI will fill 7 vacancies for Scientific /Engineering Assistant, 15 vacancies for Technician Gr 1, 16 vacancies for Assistant Gr. II and 7 vacancies for MTS Grade 1.