CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023 Out: Check Direct Link to Download, Exam From July 01

CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the post of  Constable (Technical & Tradesman) on its official website. CRPF will be conducting the written exam for the above posts from July 01, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card from the official website-https://rect.crpf.gov.in.

However, admit cards for the written exam for these posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023

Download Admit Card : By Providing Login Credentials 

To appear in the written exam, candidates will have to download their admit card which  serves crucial documents and it is mandatory to  appear in the exam. 

Career Counseling

To download the  admit card, you will have to provide your credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve all the related credentials including login user id and password from the information provided by you during the submission of application for these posts.

Process To Download: CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023

  1. Visit the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) i.e.,. crpf.gov.in
  2. Click on the link-Download admit card of Constable (Technical & Tradesman) available on the home page.
  3. Enter your login credentials including your application number and password as required.
  4. You will get your admit card in a new window.
  5. Download and print it for your future reference.  

The whole exercise to recruit a total of 9,212 vacancies for the positions of CRPF Constable Tradesman and Technical. CRPF will be conducting the exam from July 1 to 12, 2023 in three sessions. It is noted a large number of candidates have applied and are to appear in the written exam across the country. 

FAQ

When the written exam for the Constable (Technical & Tradesman)post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesman) is scheduled from July 01, 2023 onwards.

How one can download the CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023?

You can download the CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

