CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 2021 Out: Download List for Finally Selected Candidates for 11880 Posts

Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of Physical Endurance Test (Physical Test)/final result for recruitment to the post of 11880 Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion. Candidates, who appeared in Bihar Police PET from from 07 December to 30 January 2021 and on 04 February 2021, can download Bihar Police Result from official website of CSBC i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Result Link is given below. The candidates can download CSBC Constable Physical Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar Police Constable Result Download Link

A total of 23533 candidates are shortlisted in CSBC Physical Test. These candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, are finally selected for the Constable Posts. They are required to appear at recruitment office along with all original documents from 26 April to 25 April 2021. Candidates can check the details through the link below:

Bihar Police Constable Joining Date and Allotment of Districts and Units of Finally Selected Candidates

Bihar Police PET was conducted for a total of 48277 candidates wherein 11175 candidates were absent.

Bihar Police Constable Final Cut-Off

Bihar Police Constable Qualification, Identity and Character Verification

Before recruiting, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for their qualification and character verification

Bihar Police Constable Medical Verification

The candidates will also medically examined before their recruitment

How to Download CSBC Constable Final Result ?