CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Objection Link Available Till 3 Oct

CSIR UGC Answer Key 2022: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), National Testing Agency (NTA) published the answer keys and Question Papers with Recorded Responses of the online National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET, June 2022) conducted from 16th September to 18th September 2022. The login link to download CSIR Answer Key is available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Students can also challenge any answer through a challenge link. They can submit their objection on this link with a payment of Rs. 200 which is non-refundable. The duration of submitting an objection is two days i.e. from 01 October to 03 October 2022. Students can access the answer key and submit objections through the prescribed links.

How to Download CSIR UGC Answer Key 2022 ?

Check the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in Click on ‘Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’ flashong on the homepage under 'Latesy News' Login into your account either using your 'Through Application Number and Password' or 'Through Application Number and Date of Birth' Download UGC NET Answer Key and Objection Submit Objection, if any

NET 2022 Exam was conducted at 338 examination Centres located in 166 Cities across India. According to the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Notice, a total of 2,21,746 candidates appeared in the exam.

"If the challenge of any candidate in respect of any answer key is found to be correct, the answer key thereof will be revised and used for processing the results of all the candidates who attempted that question. "