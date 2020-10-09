CTET 2020 Date to be announced once situation is more conducive to conduct Exam: CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently stated that the new exam date of the CTET 2020 examination will be announced once the COVID-19 situation becomes more conducive to conduct the exam. The CBSE announcement came as a reply to a question tweeted by a candidate on Twitter. Have a look at the CBSE HQ tweet below. The term conducive in the tweet implies 'favourable'. The CTET 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on 5 July 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had postponed the examination. Lakhs of candidates have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam.

CBSE conducts the CTET examination twice in a year. Since last few years, the CTET exam is being held once in July and once in December. As the December month is approaching soon, candidates are worried whether the CTET July 2020 will be conducted or not. To clear away the doubts of the candidates, the CBSE has finally announced that the CTET July 2020 exam will be conducted when the pandemic situation will become a little favourable for conduct of the exam. Have a look at the tweet below:

The next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations. You may visit CTET website i.e. https://t.co/O4eqwlL8bt for related updates. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 9, 2020

The CBSE notified about the conduct of 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam @ctet.nic.in on January 24, 2020 and following this, the CTET application process was initiated. Candidates were eagerly waiting to appear for the exam to obtain eligibility certificate to apply for various teacher recruitment exams to seek job as a primary teacher in central government schools such as NVS, KVS and others.

However, in the wake of the spread of novel Coronavirus across the country, the CTET July 2020 exam had to be cancelled to ensure the safety of the candidates.

Candidates should now frequently visit the website of the CBSE to get updates on CTET Exam Date 2020 and CTET Admit Card.

