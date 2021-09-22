CTET 2021 (December): CBSE Released Mock Test & List Of Centers Where Candidates Can Visit To Practice

CTET 2021 (December): The 15th Edition of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET 2021 will be conducted online by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in November & December. Online exam or CBT (Computer Based Test) test is scheduled from 16-12-2021 to 13-01-2022. This is the first time CTET will be conducted online and to help students CBSE has provided an online CTET Mock Test 2021 so that candidates can get an idea about the online exam.

How to access online CTET 2021 Mock Test

The process to access online mock CTET 2021 mock test is very simple and is given below

Step 1: Click on this link or type https://www3.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?164@@M642 in your web browser.

Step 2: A new web page will open as shown below

Step 3: Click on sign-in and new window will open

Step 4: Read the instructions and click on “I am ready to begin” tab

Step 5: You can now attempt the complete mock test

CBSE has also provided a list of centres where students can visit and practice mock tests online so that they can get the feel of the real exam. Link to access list of examination centres are given at the end of this article.

(PDF) Access CTET 2021 Mock Test & List of Centres (where candidates can visit for Practice)