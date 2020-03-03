CTET Syllabus 2020 for Paper 1 and 2: Check Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern

CTET Syllabus 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to conduct the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET). Generally, it is conducted twice in a year. Successful candidates in CTET can take part in the recruitment process of Government schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya & others.

The CTET 2020 Exam will be conducted in two phases - Paper I and Paper II. Both the papers will be conducted on a single day in different shifts. CTET 2020 Paper I (Primary Stage) will be for the candidates who intend to teach Class I to V and CTET Paper II (Elementary Stage) will be for the candidates who intend to teach Class VI to VIII. Both Paper I and Paper II have Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Syllabus and Exam Pattern of the both remains the same.

Paper Timing Duration Marks Paper-I 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM 2.30 hours 150 Paper -II 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

CTET Syllabus 2020 is extensive and revolves around Child Development and Pedagogy, one of the most important sections of the CTET exam. The other sections are Mathematics, Science/Environmental Science, and Languages. Have a look:

Complete details about Exam Pattern and CTET Syllabus 2020 (Paper 1 and Paper 2) are given below:

CTET 2020 Paper 1: Exam Pattern

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage: (Exam Duration – 2.5 hours)

Candidates who intend to teach Classes I to V need to appear for Paper I. The CTET 2020 exam pattern for Paper-I is:

Subject Number of Questions (MCQs) Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

Nature and Standard of Questions (Paper I)

The test items on Child Development and Pedagogy will focus on educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the age group of 6-11 years. They will focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, interaction with learners and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning. The Test items in Language I will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction. The Test items in Language II will focus on the elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities. Language II will be a language other than Language I. A candidate may choose any one language as Language I and other as Language II from the available language options and will be required to specify the same in the Confirmation Page. Language options would be English, Hindi and Sanskrit only. Candidate may choose only two languages from English, Hindi and Sanskrit only. The Test items in Mathematics and Environmental Studies will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subjects. In all these subject areas, the test items will be evenly distributed over different divisions of the syllabus of that subject prescribed for classes I – V by the NCERT The questions in the test for Paper I will be based on the topics prescribed in syllabus of the NCERT for classes I – V but their difficulty standard as well as linkages, could be up to the Secondary stage.

After learning about exam pattern of CTET Paper I, lest's learn syllabus for CTET Paper I

CTET Syllabus 2020 Paper I

The CTET Syllabus 2020 for Paper I (for classes I to V - Primary Stage) is:

I. Child Development and Pedagogy - 30 Questions (a) Child Development (Primary School Child) – 15 Questions • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; • School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. (b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs - 5 Questions •Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners (c) Learning and Pedagogy – 5 Questions • How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental II. Language I - 30 Questions (a) Language Comprehension - 15 Questions Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive). (b) Pedagogy of Language Development - 15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching III. Language – II - 30 Questions (a) Comprehension - 15 Questions Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability. (b) Pedagogy of Language Development -15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching IV. Mathematics - 30 Questions (a) Content - 15 Questions • Geometry • Shapes & Spatial Understanding • Solids around Us • Numbers • Addition and Subtraction • Multiplication • Division • Measurement • Weight • Time • Volume • Data Handling • Patterns • Money (b) Pedagogical issues - 15 Questions • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation through formal and informal methods • Problems of Teaching • Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching • Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching V. Environmental Studies - 30 Questions (a) Content - 15 Questions i. Family and Friends: Relationships, Work and Play, Animals, Plants ii. Food iii. Shelter iv. Water v. Travel vi. Things We Make and Do (b) Pedagogical Issues - 15 Questions • Concept and scope of EVS • Significance of EVS, integrated EVS • Environmental Studies & Environmental Education • Learning Principles • Scope & relation to Science & Social Science • Approaches of presenting concepts • Activities • Experimentation/Practical Work • Discussion • CCE • Teaching material/Aids • Problems

CTET 2020 Paper II Exam Pattern

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage: (Exam Duration – 2.5 hours)

Paper II will be for candidates who intend to teach Classes VI to VIII. The CTET 2020 exam pattern for Paper-II is:

Subject Number of Questions (MCQs) Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) 60 60 Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150 Note: For any other teacher, it is compulsory to attempt either of the last two sections.

Nature and Standard of Questions (Paper II)

The test items on Child Development and Pedagogy will focus on educational psychology of teaching and learning, relevant to the age group of 11-14 years. They will focus on understanding the characteristics, needs and psychology of diverse learners, interaction with learners and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning. The Test items in Language I will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction The Test items in Language II will focus on the elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities. Language II will be a language other than Language I. A candidate may choose any one language as Language I and other as Language II from the available language options and will be required to specify the same in the Confirmation Page. Language options would be English, Hindi and Sanskrit only. The Test items in Mathematics and Science, and Social Studies/Social Science will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subjects. The test items of Mathematics and Science will be of 30 marks each. The test items will be evenly distributed over different divisions of the syllabus of that subject as prescribed for classes VI -VIII by the NCERT. The questions in the test for Paper II will be based on the topics prescribed in syllabus of the NCERT for classes VI - VIII but their difficulty standard as well as linkages, could be up to the Senior Secondary stage.

After understanding the exam pattern, let's learn syllabus of CTET Paper II

CTET 2020 Syllabus : Paper II

The CTET Syllabus 2020 for Paper II (for classes VI to VIII - Elementary Stage) is:

I. Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Questions (a) Child Development (Elementary School Child) - 15 Questions • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents,Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; • School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation; • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. (b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs - 5 Questions • Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners (c) Learning and Pedagogy 10 Questions • How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental II. Language I - 30 Questions (a) Language Comprehension - 15 Questions Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive) (b) Pedagogy of Language Development - 15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching III. Language II - 30 Questions (a) Comprehension - 15 Questions Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability (b) Pedagogy of Language Development - 15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching IV. Mathematics and Science - 60 Questions (i) Mathematics - 30 Questions (a) Content 20 Questions • Number System • Knowing our Numbers • Playing with Numbers • Whole Numbers • Negative Numbers and Integers • Fractions • Algebra • Introduction to Algebra • Ratio and Proportion • Geometry • Basic geometrical ideas (2-D) • Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D) • Symmetry: (reflection) • Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses) • Mensuration • Data handling (b) Pedagogical issues - 10 Questions • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation • Remedial Teaching • Problem of Teaching (ii) Science - 30 Questions (a) Content - 20 Questions • Food • Sources of food • Components of food • Cleaning food • Materials • Materials of daily use • The World of the Living • Moving Things People and Ideas • How things work • Electric current and circuits • Magnets • Natural Phenomena • Natural Resources (b) Pedagogical issues - 10 Questions • Nature & Structure of Sciences • Natural Science/Aims & objectives • Understanding & Appreciating Science • Approaches/Integrated Approach • Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science) • Innovation • Text Material/Aids • Evaluation – cognitive/psychomotor/affective • Problems • Remedial Teaching V. Social Studies/Social Sciences - 60 Questions (a) Content 40 Questions History • When, Where and How • The Earliest Societies • The First Farmers and Herders • The First Cities • Early States • New Ideas • The First Empire • Contacts with Distant lands • Political Developments • Culture and Science • New Kings and Kingdoms • Sultans of Delhi • Architecture • Creation of an Empire • Social Change • Regional Cultures • The Establishment of Company Power • Rural Life and Society • Colonialism and Tribal Societies • The Revolt of 1857-58 • Women and reform • Challenging the Caste System • The Nationalist Movement • India After Independence Geography • Geography as a social study and as a science • Planet: Earth in the solar system • Globe • Environment in its totality: natural and human environment • Air • Water • Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication • Resources: Types-Natural and Human • Agriculture Social and Political Life • Diversity • Government • Local Government • Making a Living • Democracy • State Government • Understanding Media • Unpacking Gender • The Constitution • Parliamentary Government • The Judiciary • Social Justice and the Marginalised (b) Pedagogical issues - 20 Questions • Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies • Class Room Processes, activities and discourse • Developing Critical thinking • Enquiry/Empirical Evidence • Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies • Sources – Primary & Secondary • Projects Work • Evaluation

Eligibility Criterion for CTET 2020

Here are the minimum qualifications for becoming appearing in Paper I & Paper II:

Primary Stage – Any One Of These Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*. Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Elementary Stage - Any One Of These Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed (Special Education) Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. Programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET. Moreover, as per the existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11-02-2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TET/CTET.

Hope the information was useful for you, All the Best!

