CTET 2020: Exam Date Not Yet Declared by CBSE; Candidates to check ctet.nic.in for Official Updates; Avoid Fake News

CTET Exam Date 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet not released any update regarding the CTET July 2020 postponed exam date. Candidates who have applied for the CTET 2020 exam are waiting eagerly for the revised exam date. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was scheduled to be held on 5th July. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' postponed the CTET July 2020 exam. Though the new exam dates of JEE Mains 2020 and NEET 2020 have been revealed, there is no update on the CTET 2020 exam date. With July month ending soon, candidates are worrying about the conduct of the examination.

CTET 2020 is not the only exam that has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other important exams have also been postponed amid this crisis situation including UPSC IAS 2020, UGC NET 2020, JEE Mains 2020, NEET 2020, and others. The revised exam dates of these exams have already announced along with the new guidelines to be followed at exam centres to ensure social distancing. Candidates awaiting for CTET Exam Date 2020 should frequently check the official website of CBSE as well as ctet.nic.in.

CBSE follows the practice of direct communication with the candidate through updates on the official websites. During these testing times, candidates should only refer to the official websites and not get misguided by false information and rumours getting circulated on social media or other platforms. These rumours are aimed at spreading fake news regarding the exam and misleading genuine candidates. Here we have shared the direct links of two official website where candidates can get official updates regarding the CTET 2020 exam:

Importance of CTET Exam

There are certain schools in India where CTET is applicable under the RTE Act, 2009. Qualifying CTET is the minimum requirement for a candidates to be eligible to get appointed as teacher for Class 1 to 8. The CTET, as it stands for 'Central Teacher Eligibility Test', checks candidates quality and standards for appointment as teachers. The exam is conducted by the CBSE, as entrusted by the Human Resource Development Ministry.

Two Levels of CTET Exam

The CBSE conducts the CTET exam is two sessions - Paper 1 and Paper 2:

-CTET Paper I is for Class I - V Teachers

-CTET Paper II is for Class VI - VIII Teachers

-Candidates who want to teach Class I - VIII need to appear for CTET Paper I & II both

Candidates who qualify these papers get awarded with the CTET Certificate, which makes them eligible to appear for Teacher Recruitment process conducted by KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and other schools.