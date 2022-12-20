CTET Pre Admit Card 2022: Check Your City and Exam Date at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provided the exam date and centre details to the candidates who are going to appear at CTET Exam Dec 2022. The candidates can check the link below.

CTET Pre Admit Card 2022: Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2022 Exam Date and City are released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on 20 December 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear for this teacher eligibility test should check the CTET Date right away, by visiting the website of the board (ctet.nic.in).

The direct link to check the CTET Exam Date and City is provided in this article below. Once they know their exam date and city they can plan their travel accordingly. The candidates can also download CTET Admit Card, shortly, through the CBSE's Website.



The candidates need to report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Shift 2 and 12.30 PM for

Shift 2.

Let’s check the steps to download CTET Admit Card, City and Date 2022 ?

CTET Admit Card 2022: How to Check Exam Date, City and Time

The candidates are requested to follow the following subjects through the official website.

Step 1: Go to the website of the CBSE which is ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link named 'Download Pre Admit card for CTET Dec22'

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: This link will take you to a new page where you are required to provide your 'Application Number', 'Date of Birth'

Step 5: Enter 'Security Pin'

Step 6: Check the exam details including date, time and venue

If any candidate found any information e-admit card which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

CTET Exam 2022

The candidates can check the overview for both the papers in the table given below:

Overview Paper 1 Paper 2 Class 1st to 5th Class 6th to 8th Class Number of Questions in the Exam 150 150 Marks 150 150 Subjects Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Child Development & Pedagogy Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies/Social Science.

CTET Dec 2022 results for all the participants will be announced by the end of February 2023. A candidate needs to score 60% or more in order to qualify in the exam

.