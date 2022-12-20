CTET Pre Admit Card 2022: Check Your City and Exam Date at ctet.nic.in

CTET Pre Admit Card 2022: Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2022 Exam Date and City are released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on 20 December 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear for this teacher eligibility test should check the CTET Date right away, by visiting the website of the board (ctet.nic.in).
The direct link to check the CTET Exam Date and City is provided in this article below. Once they know their exam date and city they can plan their travel accordingly. The candidates can also download CTET Admit Card, shortly, through the CBSE's Website.
CTET Pre Admit Card Exam Date and City
The candidates need to report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Shift 2 and 12.30 PM for
Shift 2.
Let’s check the steps to download CTET Admit Card, City and Date 2022 ?
CTET Admit Card 2022: How to Check Exam Date, City and Time
The candidates are requested to follow the following subjects through the official website.
Step 1: Go to the website of the CBSE which is ctet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link named 'Download Pre Admit card for CTET Dec22'
Step 3: Click on the link
Step 4: This link will take you to a new page where you are required to provide your 'Application Number', 'Date of Birth'
Step 5: Enter 'Security Pin'
Step 6: Check the exam details including date, time and venue
If any candidate found any information e-admit card which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.
CTET Exam 2022
The candidates can check the overview for both the papers in the table given below:
|Overview
|Paper 1
|Paper 2
|Class
|1st to 5th Class
|6th to 8th Class
|Number of Questions in the Exam
|150
|150
|Marks
|150
|150
|Subjects
|Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.
Child Development & Pedagogy Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies/Social Science.
CTET Dec 2022 results for all the participants will be announced by the end of February 2023. A candidate needs to score 60% or more in order to qualify in the exam
