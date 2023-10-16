Shake Hands with Cybersecurity - Personal Security

Cybersecurity - Personal Security: Understand what Cybersecurity is and how it has become synonymous to Personal Security in today’s world for students and adults.

In the dynamic and exponentially growing technology-driven world that we are in, everything is online! Numerous databases have our personal information, from our email to our residential address. From our daily commute to our grocery list, from our e-commerce wishlist to bank account details, the list goes on. But neither life is a bed of roses nor the World Wide Web!

What is personal security?

In the context of cybersecurity, personal security refers to the practice of protecting your personal information and devices, on the internet, from malicious activities.

For example, if a hacker gets access to your personal email ID, they could access your personal pictures and videos, emails, and saved passwords to other important internet portals, they could change your password for net banking, etc.

Why is personal security important?

We need cybersecurity because we live in an increasingly digital world. More and more of our personal and professional lives are conducted online, and this means that our data is more at risk than ever before.

Our data can be used against us to steal our identity, commit fraud, or even blackmail us.

Online privacy and personal security

Online privacy and personal security are extremely important in today's digital world. Protecting personal information and data from malicious actors and preserving one's online privacy is a prerequisite to a safe digital life. Awareness and proactive measures can safeguard not just individuals but also their families from potential data breaches, threats, and blackmail.

Cybersecurity Measures for Life in the 21st Century

Following are the TOP 5 Cybersecurity Habits to keep you and your private data protected:

Protective Passwords

To enhance account security, avoid using the same passwords for different websites or apps to prevent widespread vulnerability. Strong, unique passwords can obstruct cyberattacks. The best thing for personal cybersecurity is to change all your passwords every three months.

Multi-Factor Authentication: One Step Ahead Passwords

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for financial and personal data access, adding an extra layer of identity verification beyond passwords. For example, if logging in to your bank account requires two-factor authentication, even if hackers gain access to your email ID, they would not be able to get access to the SMS sent to you on your mobile number.

Anti-virus is an Anti-cyber attack

To protect your devices, regularly update your software, operating system, and browser for security fixes. Run reliable antivirus software on your PC to prevent malware infections. Download apps only from trusted sources like Google Play or the App Store, avoiding third-party stores that are more susceptible to malware.

Say NO to Uncanny URLs

Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unknown emails or messages to prevent a potential malware infection. Report such messages as spam and avoid clicking "unsubscribe".

Social Media is Public Media

Prioritising caution when interacting online is non-negotiable. Be careful about sharing personal information on the internet. By limiting the data shared on social media and strengthening privacy settings, you can protect yourself against exploitation by fraudsters.

Cybersafety Essentials for Students

Internet is a vast information resource and offers opportunities for learning, exploration, and connection.

It's a global community without boundaries, but caution is necessary.

Don't share personal information or passwords or engage with strangers.

Respect privacy and be mindful of what you download, as viruses can harm your system.

Avoid breaking into others' computers or copying copyrighted materials, as it's illegal and unethical.

Use your intelligence for positive purposes and report any improper or indecent messages.

Ultimately, the internet can be a valuable tool if used responsibly and safely.

Expert Speak

According to cybersecurity expert Dr. Rakshit Tandon*:

“Cyber safety is the safe and responsible use of ‘Information and Communication Technology.’ Our everyday lives depend heavily upon digital devices and the Internet; Communications (Emails, cell phones), Entertainment (MP3, Digital Cable), Transportation (Car engine system, Airplane navigation), Shopping (Online stores, Credit cards), Medicine (Equipment, Medical records) and the list goes on. Have you ever stopped to wonder, how much of your daily life relies on your device and the Internet? How much of your personal information is stored on a device or on a system?

Viruses can erase your entire system. Someone (Hackers) can break into your system and alter files, use your computer to attack others, steal your credit card information and make unauthorized purchases. Unfortunately, there is no 100% guarantee that even with the best precautions some of these things won’t happen to you, but you can take steps to minimise the risk.”

- Dr Rakshit Tanon, a cyber security expert, Director/CoFounder of HackerShala, Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and CyberPeace Foundation, has elaborated on various measures through which every individual can be #cybersurakshit, on www.rakshittandon.com.