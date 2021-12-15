Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 116 Apprentice Post @deendayalport.gov.in

Deendayal Port Trust has invited applications for the 116  Apprentices posts in various trades on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 10:15 IST
Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) Recruitment 2021
Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Deendayal Port Trust has invited applications for the 116  Apprentices posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31  December 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualifciation including ITI (SCVT) in Trade -
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2021 Job :
Notice No. ML/PS/1503-A(21) Dt. 12/12/2021 


Important Date for Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:31  December 2021

Vacancy Details for Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Trade apprenticeship
Fitter- 04
Draughtsman (Civil)- 04
Mechanic Diesel- 04
Electrician- 05
Computer Operator/Programming Assistant-16
Wireman-05
Turner 03
Welder(Gas & Electric)-03
Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic-02
Secretarial Assistant-15
Apprenticeship for Diploma Engineering disciplines
Mechanical Engineering-08
Electrical Engineering- 08
Civil Engineering-08
Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology-04
Apprenticeship for Degree Engineering disciplines
Mechanical Engineering-08
Electrical Engineering-08
Civil Engineering- 08
Electronics / Computer
Science / Information Technology-04

Eligibility Criteria for Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Trade Apprenticeship: The candidates should have passed the respective trade test from ITI on or after 2018 onwards.
Secretarial Assistant: The candidates should have passed the final examination of Graduation Degree (B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com.) on regular basis on or after 2018 onwards.
Apprenticeship for Diploma Engineering disciplines: The candidates should have passed the final examination of Diploma in Engineering in respective trade (on regular basis) on or after 2018 onwards. 
Apprenticeship for Degree Engineering disciplines: The candidates should have passed the final examination of Degree in Engineering in respective trade (on regular basis) on or after 2018 onwards. 

Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Interested applicants can apply for Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 31  December 2021. 

