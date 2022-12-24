Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023 for Junior Clerk and JE: 12th Pass Eligible

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cantonment Board is organising recruitment of 12th Pass candidates for the post of Junior Clerk and Diploma candidates for Junior Engineer. In order to get this job, the candidates first need to submit their application via online mode. Delhi Cantonment Application Form is available at delhi.cantt.gov.in.
The candidates will be recruited in the pay scale of Rs. 19900 to 63200 for Junior Clerk Posts. Those who are 12th passed and have the knowledge of typing can apply for Delhi Cantonment Jr Clerk Recruitment 2023. The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years.
Delhi Cantonment Jr Clerk Online application link is available on the official website from 16 December 2022. The last date for submitting an application is 13 January 2023.
Delhi Cantonment Board Jr Clerk Notification
Delhi Cantonment Board Jr Clerk Online Application Link
Delhi Cantonment Board JE Notification
Delhi Cantonment Board JE Online Application Link
Delhi Cantonment Vacany Details
- Junior Clerk - 22 Posts
- JE Civil - 3 Posts
- JE Electrical - 1 Post
Delhi Cantonment Important Dates
- Last Date for Submitting Delhi Cant JE Application - 02 January 2023
- Last Date for Submitting Delhi Cant Jr Clerk Application - 13 January 2023
Delhi Cantonment Board Eligibility
Educational Qualification:
Jr Clerk
- The candidate should be 12th class passed from a recognized university
- A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on a computer only
Junior Engineer
- JE Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized university
- JE Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 21 years
- Maximum Age Limit - 30 years
How to apply for Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022?
- Go to the website of the Delhi Cantonment and then visit the ‘Recruitment Section’
- Click on ‘Click to apply’ and then ‘View’
- Read all the instructions
- Enter the asked details such as personal details, educational details etc.
- Upload Documents
Pay Application Fee
- Application Fee:
- General, EWS and OBC Candidates - Rs. 500/-
- Other - No Fee