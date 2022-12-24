Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023 for Junior Clerk and JE: 12th Pass Eligible

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cant has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Clerk and Junior Engineer (JE). Check Details Here.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cantonment Board is organising recruitment of 12th Pass candidates for the post of Junior Clerk and Diploma candidates for Junior Engineer. In order to get this job, the candidates first need to submit their application via online mode. Delhi Cantonment Application Form is available at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

The candidates will be recruited in the pay scale of Rs. 19900 to 63200 for Junior Clerk Posts. Those who are 12th passed and have the knowledge of typing can apply for Delhi Cantonment Jr Clerk Recruitment 2023. The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years.

Delhi Cantonment Jr Clerk Online application link is available on the official website from 16 December 2022. The last date for submitting an application is 13 January 2023.

Delhi Cantonment Board Jr Clerk Notification

Delhi Cantonment Board Jr Clerk Online Application Link

Delhi Cantonment Board JE Notification

Delhi Cantonment Board JE Online Application Link

Delhi Cantonment Vacany Details

Junior Clerk - 22 Posts

JE Civil - 3 Posts

JE Electrical - 1 Post

Delhi Cantonment Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Delhi Cant JE Application - 02 January 2023

Last Date for Submitting Delhi Cant Jr Clerk Application - 13 January 2023

Delhi Cantonment Board Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Jr Clerk

The candidate should be 12th class passed from a recognized university

A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on a computer only

Junior Engineer

JE Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized university

JE Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 21 years

Maximum Age Limit - 30 years

How to apply for Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022?

Go to the website of the Delhi Cantonment and then visit the ‘Recruitment Section’

Click on ‘Click to apply’ and then ‘View’

Read all the instructions

Enter the asked details such as personal details, educational details etc.

Upload Documents

Pay Application Fee