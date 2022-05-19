Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Result 2022 (Out) @delhihighcourt.nic.in: Check Direct Download Link Here

Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Result 2022: High Court of Delhi has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts through Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates who applied for Delhi High Court Judiciary Recruitment 2022 can download their results from the official website. i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Exam was held on 24 April 2022 at the various exam centres. The result for the same has been uploaded on the official website in the form of PDF. Candidates can download Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. The shortlisted candidates are allowed to appear in the Mains Exam.

How to Download Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of GPSSB.i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Navigate the link of 'Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number and save the file for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Result 2022

According to the result, a total of 14957 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam. Delhi High Court Judiciary Mains Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 11 & 12 June 2022 and it would consist of four papers.i.e. General Legal Knowledge and Language, Civil Law-1, Civil Law-2, and Criminal Law. Candidates can directly download Delhi High Court Judiciary Prelims Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.