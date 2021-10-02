Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 for Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS Posts, 221 Vacancies Notified

How to apply for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001 latest by 12 November 2021. The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for reference.

What is the qualification required for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021?

The candidate should have passed CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 60% marks.

What is the last date of the offline application for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 12 November 2021.

What is the starting date of the offline application for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can submit applications via offline mode from 1 October 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021?

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 221 vacancies.