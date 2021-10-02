Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 for Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS Posts, 221 Vacancies Notified

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 2, 2021 18:37 IST
Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Office of the Cheif Postmaster General has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant, Postman & Mult Tasking Staff under sports quota in Delhi Circle. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 12 November 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 221 vacancies. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass have a great chance to apply for the above posts. The candidates can go through the below details such as important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications and others before applying.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021  Vacancy Details

  •  Postal Assistant - 72 Posts
  • Postman - 90 Posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 Posts

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Should have passed CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 60% marks.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 18 to 27 years
  • Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001 latest by 12 November 2021. The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for reference.

