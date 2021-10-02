UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 423 AAO, Senior Milk Inspector and other posts, Apply Online from 5 Oct onwards @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO), Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development wing Supervisor and Others. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 October 2021 to 18 November 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 423 vacancies. The selection criteria of the candidates are on the basis of written tests and interviews. The candidates can refer to the notification before apply online.
Important Dates:
- Notification: 1 October 2021
- Commencement of submission of online application: 5 October 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 18 November 2021
- Fee payment last date- 20 November 2021
- Written test date- Tentatively March 2022
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class III- 188 posts
- Industrial Development wing Supervisor Class III- 181 Posts
- Chara Sahayak Group II- 3 Posts
- Chara Sahayak Group III- 2 Posts
- Khadya Prasanskran Shakha Varg II- 1 Post
- Senior Milk Inspector- 3 Posts
- Udyan Vikas Shakha Class II- 26 Posts
- Sahayak Mashroom Vikas Adhikari- 3 Post
- Sahayak Paudh Suraksha Adhikari / Madhu Vikas Nirikshak- 2 Posts
- Sahayak Prashikshan Adhikari (Udyan Vigyan)- 3 Posts
- Sahayak Prashikshan Adhikari (Vanaspati Vigyan)- 3 Posts
- Mushroom Paryavekshak- 4 Posts
- Lab Assistant (Botany) – 4 Posts
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class III- M.Sc./B.Sc. In Agriculture.
- Sahayak Paudha Suraksha Adhikari/Madhu Vikas Nirikshak, Sahayak Prashikshan Adhikari (Vanaspati Vigyan)- The candidate must have B.Sc. (Agriculture) or B.Sc. (Biology).
- Mushroom Paryavekshak- The candidate must have B.Sc. From a recognized University.
Note: The candidates can check the notification PDF for more details.
Download UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 18 November 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for more details.