UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 423 AAO, Senior Milk Inspector and other posts, Apply Online from 5 Oct onwards @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO), Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development wing Supervisor and Others. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 October 2021 to 18 November 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 423 vacancies. The selection criteria of the candidates are on the basis of written tests and interviews. The candidates can refer to the notification before apply online.

Important Dates:

Notification: 1 October 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 18 November 2021

Fee payment last date- 20 November 2021

Written test date- Tentatively March 2022

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class III- 188 posts

Industrial Development wing Supervisor Class III- 181 Posts

Chara Sahayak Group II- 3 Posts

Chara Sahayak Group III- 2 Posts

Khadya Prasanskran Shakha Varg II- 1 Post

Senior Milk Inspector- 3 Posts

Udyan Vikas Shakha Class II- 26 Posts

Sahayak Mashroom Vikas Adhikari- 3 Post

Sahayak Paudh Suraksha Adhikari / Madhu Vikas Nirikshak- 2 Posts

Sahayak Prashikshan Adhikari (Udyan Vigyan)- 3 Posts

Sahayak Prashikshan Adhikari (Vanaspati Vigyan)- 3 Posts

Mushroom Paryavekshak- 4 Posts

Lab Assistant (Botany) – 4 Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class III- M.Sc./B.Sc. In Agriculture.

Sahayak Paudha Suraksha Adhikari/Madhu Vikas Nirikshak, Sahayak Prashikshan Adhikari (Vanaspati Vigyan)- The candidate must have B.Sc. (Agriculture) or B.Sc. (Biology).

Mushroom Paryavekshak- The candidate must have B.Sc. From a recognized University.

Note: The candidates can check the notification PDF for more details.

How to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 18 November 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for more details.