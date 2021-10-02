Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 for Cost Trainee Posts, 16 Vacancies Notified, Apply @prasarbharati.org

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online within 30 days (2 November 2021) from the date of publication on the Prasar Bharati website.

What is the selection criteria for Prasar Bharati Recruitment?

The selection of the candidates will be done on test/interview. No TA/DA etc. will be paid for attending the test/ interview.

What is the age limit required for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should have age as per the board norms.

What is the qualification required for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021?

The candidate should have passed the CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 60% marks.

What is the last date for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021?

