Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 for Cost Trainee Posts, 16 Vacancies Notified, Apply @prasarbharati.org

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Cost Trainee Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 2, 2021 16:58 IST
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Cost Trainee for imparting practical training to ICAI (Cost) students. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on Prasar Bharati weblink httos://aoolications.orasarbharati.org within 30 days (2 November 2021) from the date of publication on the Prasar Bharati website.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (2 November 2021) from the date of publication on the Prasar Bharati website.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Cost Trainee - 16 posts

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Should have passed CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 60% marks.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • 1st Year of training - Rs. 10000/-
  • 2nd Year of training - Rs.12500/-
  • 3rd year of training - Rs. 15000/-

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Candidates should have aged as per the board norms.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment process 2021
The selection of the candidates will be done on test/interview. No TA/DA etc. will be paid for attending the test/ interview.

Download Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online within 30 days (2 November 2021) from the date of publication on the Prasar Bharati website.

