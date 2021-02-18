Delhi State Health Mission Recruitment 2021 for 279 Steno/Secretarial Assistant, Clerk, Accounts Assistant, Nurse & Other Posts, Download DSHM Notification @dshm.delhi.gov.in

Delhi State Health Mission Delhi Job Notification: Delhi State Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Legal Consultant (PNDT), Consultant Medicine (MD), Accounts Manager, Accounts Assistant, Medical Lecturer, Steno/Secretarial Assistant, Public Health Nurse, Establishment Clerk, Medical Officer, Physiotherapist, Quality Assurance Consultant (PH), State Consultant (Quality Monitoring), District Quality Assurance Coordinator, Counselor, Legal Consultant (NTCP), District Program Manager, District BCC Officer, IEC-BCC Consultant, Media Assistant, Dental Surgeon on its official website - dshm.delhi.gov.in.

Eligible and Interested Candidates can apply for offline for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 01 March 2021.

Important Date

Last Date for Apply : 01 March 2021 upto 4 PM

Delhi State Health Mission Vacancy

Legal Consultant (PNDT) - 11

Consultant Medicine (MD) - 12

Accounts Manager - 4

Accounts Assistant - 25

Medical Lecturer- 1

Steno/Secretarial Assistant - 2

Public Health Nurse - 1

Establishment Clerk - 4

Medical Officer - 132

Physiotherapist - 15

Quality Assurance Consultant (PH) - 1

State Consultant (Quality Monitoring) - 1

District Quality Assurance Coordinator - 5

Counselor - 32

Legal Consultant (NTCP) - 1

District Program Manager - 3

District BCC Officer -2

IEC-BCC Consultant - 1

Media Assistant - 1

Dental Surgeon - 25

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi State Health Mission Steno/Secretarial Assistant, Clerk, Accounts Assistant, Nurse & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Legal Consultant (PNDT) - LLB from a recognized University and Three years experience in any court of Law or Govt. Institution Consultant Medicine (MD) - MD in Medicine or equivalent degree from institution recognized by Medical Council of India. Registered with Delhi Medical Council Accounts Manager - B.Com from a recognized university. M.Com / MBA (Finance) from a recognized university. At least three (3) years post qualification experience in managing accounts & use of Tally Accounts Assistant - B.Com from a recognized university. Minimum 6 months certificate course that includes accounting package like Tally, Busy etc. Two year experience in maintenance of accounts Medical Lecturer- MD/DNB Post Graduate Degree from Medical Council of India (MCI) recognized Medical College. Three (3) Years teaching experience in the subject as a Senior Resident / Registrar / Demonstrator / Tutor in a recognized Medical College after obtaining Post Graduate Degree in the subject Steno/Secretarial Assistant - 10+2 or equivalent. Knowledge of shorthand and typing with speed of 80 wpm and 40 wpm respectively. Atleast 2 years experience Public Health Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing from Govt. recognized University. One year teaching / training experience in Public Health at any reputed nursing teaching institute after B.Sc. Nursing 3. Knowledge of computer with commonly used package like Ms Work, Power-point, Excel and Information Technology etc.Good Communication and presentation skills with analytical abilities. Registration with Delhi Nursing Council Establishment Clerk - Graduate from recognized University / Institution .Typing Speed of 30 Word Per Minute. One Year Computer Course Medical Officer - MBBS and Recognized with Delhi Medical Council Physiotherapist - Bachelor Degree in Physiotherapist (B.P.T.). Three Year experience of working in a Hospital. Registration with Delhi Council of Physiotherapy Quality Assurance Consultant (PH) - MBBS / Dental / AYUSH / Nursing Graduate. Masters in Public Health (MPH) / Community Medicine(MD) / MBA (Health Management). Five year experience in Public Health / Hospital administration, out of which atleast one year work in the field of Public Health Quality. State Consultant (Quality Monitoring) - Post graduate degree/advance qualification in Statistics. Specialization in Biostatistics/Masters in Health Informatics (MBA health informatics)/Masters in epidemiology (MPH epidemiology) District Quality Assurance Coordinator - MBBS / Dental / AYUSH / Nursing Graduate. Masters in Hospital administration / Health Management (MHA-Full time or equivalent). Two year experience in Public Health / Hospital administration Counselor - Bachelor’s degree in Social work/psychology/Clinical Psychology Legal Consultant (NTCP) - LLB from a recognized University. Seven Years experience in any court of Law or Govt. Institution. Enrolment with bar counsel of Delhi. District Program Manager - MBA in Health / Hospital Administration with 3 Years of Post Qualification experience or Post Graduate Diploma in Health / Hospital Administration with 5 Years Post Qualification Experience District BCC Officer -Masters in Mass Communication from recognized institution with atleast 2 years experience, Post Master’s Degree IEC-BCC Consultant - Master in Journalism or Mass Communication or any similar qualification in the field of Mass Media from recognized reputed institution with three years experience in Social or Health Sector Media Assistant - Graduate. Diploma / Degree in Mass Communication.Two (2 ) Years experience of doing IEC related work, proficiency in Hindi, Good Communication Skills Dental Surgeon - BDS from institution recognized by Dental Council of India.At least two years of working experience in a hospital/ institution setup. Registered with Delhi Dental Council. Click the details notification link for other qualifications

How to Apply for Delhi State Health Mission Steno/Secretarial Assistant, Clerk, Accounts Assistant, Nurse & Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format and send the same along with self attested copies to "The Office of Delhi State Health Mission, State Program Management Unit, 6th Floor, B-Wing, Vikas Bhawan-II, Civil Lines, Delhi-110054" by Hand in the drop box OR By Post latest by 01 March 2021 upto 4 PM.

Delhi State Health Mission Recruitment Notification PDF

