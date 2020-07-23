Delhi University Admission 2020 - 5 mistakes every aspirant should avoid

University of Delhi has kick-started its Admission season and the online registration is the key highlight for the aspirants. With more than 2 lakhs applicants that university accepts every year, for admission to various undergraduate programs offered by the constituent colleges, candidates are bound to become prey to some mistakes. The DU registration window opened on 4th July 2020 and is likely to continue till 31st July. Post that applicants can expect cut-offs to be released by the colleges.

Find out major 5 mistakes to avoid while filling up the online application form for DU Admission 2020:

1. Do not follow the admission procedure of previous years

Usually aspirants follow the ‘words of mouth’ and neglect going through the information bulletin of the University. As already mentioned, the University has framed new policies this year; therefore students are required to go through the information brochure properly.

2. Do not start the registration without the relevant documents

This is probably one of the major reasons why students lose out their time while filling up online application forms. Go through the information bulletin and make a list of all the requisites for DU Admission 2016. Make a folder on your desktop/ laptop and save all the important documents. This will save time in looking out for the documents while filling the application.

3. Do not start applying for the courses without having knowledge about their availability in the colleges

This stands second to the above mentioned reason of delaying submission of online applications. Select the course you want to avail; find out the colleges that offer such courses; make a list and then proceed for online registration.

4. Do not waste your time after the cutoff list is released

You get only three days! The varsity has allowed only three days, for completing the enrollment process. Therefore if you get shortlisted in the first cutoff list, you need to gear up your preparation and complete all the formalities within three days.

5. Do not forget to avail the new benefits, if you are availing any reserved category (especially ECA & Sports quota and Kashmiri migrants)

The University of Delhi has provision for the aspirants who have special recognition and awards in the ECA & Sports category. Use that benefit to avail admission through Sports quota if you have scored less marks otherwise.

Read more about Centralised trials for Sports & ECA quota candidates

In addition to this, the varsity has also included migrants outside Delhi and Jammu to avail the benefits of Kashmiri migrant quota. Due to large number of aspirants, the online portal dedicated to DU Admission 2020 is ought to face issues. Therefore applicants are required to make smart moves in order to ensure timely submission of application forms.