DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Out at dfccil.com: Download DFCCIL MTS and Executive Exam Hall Ticket PDF July 10-11 - Link Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other. The link for downloading the E-admit Card has been sent to all eligible candidates on their registered E-mail ID. The Centre's name and address are mentioned in E-admit Card. Candidates who have to apper in the written exam for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam is scheduled to be held on July 10 and 11, 2025. The hall ticket for the written exam for 642 various post has been uploded on on its official website. Candidates who have applied for DFCCIL Recruitment can download DFCCIL Admit Card as soon as possible, as it is uploaded on the official website-https://dfccil.com/.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 City Slip/Admit Card The DFCCIL MTX 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated has been released on the official website. Candidates can download their city slip after using their login credentials.. This will assist you in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The UGC NET admit card will be released separately on the July 07 prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website. Important Instructions for DFCCIL Exam 2025 Candidates who are going to appear in the MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive and other exam on July 10 and 11, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. It will be beneficial for them to be updated and cool during the examination period ans certainly it will increse their perfmance in the same.

Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the equirements of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates get closed.

Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre. Passport,

Pan Card,

Voter ID,

Aadhaar Card,

Government Employee ID or

Driving License, etc. DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Exam Syllabus Candidates should note that the written exam will be held for the 1st stage on July 10 and 11, 2025 across the country. The 1st CBT will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions carrying 01 mark each . The duration for the exam will be 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates with Scribe). The Indicative Syllabus (Section-wise distribution of marks) for 1st stage CBT is given below:

Topic Number of Questions Mathematics / Numerical Ability 30 General Awareness 15 General Science 15 Logical Reasoning /General Intelligence 30 Knowledge about Railways/DFCCIL 10 Total 100 DFCCIL Exam Date and Schedule/Shifts Time The DFCCIL (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited) will conduct the written exam on July 10 and 11, 2025 for various posts including MTS, Executive, and other posts. The written exam will be conducted in different shifts as the programme given on the official website. The DFCCIL has uplladed the detailed schedule to download the hall ticket and city slip download link for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) stage 1 round. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 642 various posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others are to be filled.

Date Post Name Shifts Exam Time 10-Jul-25 Executive Signal & Telecommunication shift 2 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM 10-Jul-25 Executive Civil shift 3 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM 11-Jul-25 Multi-Tasking Staff shift 1 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM 11-Jul-25 Multi-Tasking Staff shift 2 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM 11-Jul-25 Jr. Manager Finance shift 3 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM 11-Jul-25 Executive Electrical shift 3 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM

How to Download DFCCIL Admit Card 2025? To download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025, candidates will need to visit the official website of DFCCIL at www.dfccil.com. You can download it by following these steps: Go to the website of DFCCIL

Visit the "Career" section of the website.

Click on 'Notice to the candidates for E-Admit Card and schedule of CBT (Stage 1) against Advertisement Number 01/DR/2025'

Click on the link for the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025

Enter your User ID and password.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.