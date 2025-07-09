DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Out at dfccil.com: Download DFCCIL MTS and Executive Exam Hall Ticket PDF July 10-11 - Link Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025:The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other. The link for downloading the E-admit Card has been sent to all eligible candidates on their registered E-mail ID. The Centre's name and address are mentioned in E-admit Card. Candidates who have to apper in the written exam for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam is scheduled to be held on July 10 and 11, 2025. The hall ticket for the written exam for 642 various post has been uploded on on its official website. Candidates who have applied for DFCCIL Recruitment can download DFCCIL Admit Card as soon as possible, as it is uploaded on the official website-https://dfccil.com/.
DFCCIL Admit Card Link 2025
Once released, you will be able to download the admit card after using your login credentials. The admit card contains all important information such as exam date, time, and venue. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card. The direct link to download the admit card is available below.
|DFCCIL Mock Test Link
|Click Here
|DFCCIL Admit Card
|Download Link
|
DFCCIL MTS Admit Card 2025 : Where to download
The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the DFCCIL MTS Admit Card 2025 for MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive and other posts on its official website. The written exam for various posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others is cheduled to be held July 10 and 11, 2025 in different shifts. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link.
DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 City Slip/Admit Card
The DFCCIL MTX 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated has been released on the official website. Candidates can download their city slip after using their login credentials.. This will assist you in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The UGC NET admit card will be released separately on the July 07 prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website.
Important Instructions for DFCCIL Exam 2025
Candidates who are going to appear in the MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive and other exam on July 10 and 11, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. It will be beneficial for them to be updated and cool during the examination period ans certainly it will increse their perfmance in the same.
Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the equirements of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates get closed.
Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre.
- Passport,
- Pan Card,
- Voter ID,
- Aadhaar Card,
- Government Employee ID or
- Driving License, etc.
DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Exam Syllabus
Candidates should note that the written exam will be held for the 1st stage on July 10 and 11, 2025 across the country. The 1st CBT will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions carrying 01 mark each . The duration for the exam will be 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates with Scribe). The Indicative Syllabus (Section-wise distribution of marks) for 1st stage CBT is given below:
|Topic
|Number of Questions
|Mathematics / Numerical Ability
|30
|General Awareness
|15
|General Science
|15
|Logical Reasoning /General Intelligence
|30
|Knowledge about Railways/DFCCIL
|10
|Total
|100
DFCCIL Exam Date and Schedule/Shifts Time
The DFCCIL (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited) will conduct the written exam on July 10 and 11, 2025 for various posts including MTS, Executive, and other posts. The written exam will be conducted in different shifts as the programme given on the official website. The DFCCIL has uplladed the detailed schedule to download the hall ticket and city slip download link for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) stage 1 round. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 642 various posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others are to be filled.
|Date
|Post Name
|Shifts
|Exam Time
|10-Jul-25
|Executive Signal & Telecommunication
|shift 2
|12:30 PM to 02:00 PM
|10-Jul-25
|Executive Civil
|shift 3
|04:00 PM to 05:30 PM
|11-Jul-25
|Multi-Tasking Staff
|shift 1
|09:00 AM to 10:30 AM
|11-Jul-25
|Multi-Tasking Staff
|shift 2
|12:30 PM to 02:00 PM
|11-Jul-25
|Jr. Manager Finance
|shift 3
|04:00 PM to 05:30 PM
|11-Jul-25
|Executive Electrical
|shift 3
|04:00 PM to 05:30 PM
How to Download DFCCIL Admit Card 2025?
To download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025, candidates will need to visit the official website of DFCCIL at www.dfccil.com. You can download it by following these steps:
- Go to the website of DFCCIL
- Visit the "Career" section of the website.
- Click on 'Notice to the candidates for E-Admit Card and schedule of CBT (Stage 1) against Advertisement Number 01/DR/2025'
- Click on the link for the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025
- Enter your User ID and password.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.
Documents To Carry at DFCCIL MTS Exam Centre
Candidates applied successfully for these posts are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue scheduled to be held on July 10 and 11,2025 . The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc.
DFCCIL Exam Pattern
Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted in two-stage CBT (1st Stage CBT and 2nd Stage CBT) for all Advertised posts. The standard of question for both 1st and 2nd stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the Educational Standard prescribed for the posts. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking in both 1st and 2nd stage CBT and as such 1/4th of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
