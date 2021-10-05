DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 Out @dfccil.com, Submit Objection Till 9 October

DFCCIL Answer Key has been released for the post of Junior Executive, Executive and Junior Manager on dfccil.com. Submit Objection From 05 October to 09 October 2021.

DFCCIL Answer Key 2021: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has uploaded the answer key of online exam, conducted from 27 to 30 September 2021, for the post of Junior Executive, Executive and Junior Manager on dfccil.com. Candidates who appeared in the exam, find any objection against any answer, can submit the objection through online mode from 05 October 2021,10:00 AM to 09 October 2021, 11:45 PM

The candidates can also download DFCCIL Answer Key and Submit their objection through the link below:

DFCCIL Answer Key Download Link

DFCCIL Important Dates

DFCCIL Events Important Dates Registration Date 24 April to 23 July 2021 DFCCIL Exam Date 27, 28, 29 and 30 September 2021 DFCCIL Answer Key Date 04 October 2021 DFCCIL Answer Key Objection Submission Date 05 to 09 October 2021 DFCCIL Result Date to be released

As per the official notice "Candidates need to login using their credentials and register their objections (if any) along with documents, that refer and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the questions paper of examination. If candidate do not submit their objection within stipulated period i.e. 09th October 2021, 11:45 PM, no further objections on any Questions/Option Keys will be entertained by DFCCIL at any later stage of the process. Objections in any other modes of communication shall not be entertained by DFCCIL in this regard

How to Download DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of DFCCIL - dfccil.com Visit ‘Career’ Tab then ‘Open Market Recruitment’ Click on ‘Notice regarding Objection Management against Advt No. 04/2021’ A PDF file will open where you are required to click on ‘CLICK HERE FOR OBJECTION MANAGEMENT’ Login into your account Check DFCCL Answer Key 2021 Submit Objection, if any

DFCCIL Result shall be released after considering all the objections. Meanwhile candidates can calculate their probable result with the help of provisional answer key.

Candidates who qualify in the computer based test shall be called for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/Document Verification (DV)/Interview/ and Medical Test.