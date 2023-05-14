Digilocker ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023: Check Steps to Download CISCE Class 10, 12 Marksheet

ICSE ISC Digilocker Result 2023 will be released on 14 May at 3 PM. Candidates can check Steps to Download ICSE Result and ICS Result through Digilocker and how to create an account on Digilocke

ICSE ISC Digilocker Result 2023: ICS, ISC 2023 result will be declared by CISCE on May 14, 2023. The candidates can download their respective marks by visiting the official website of ICSE. If any candidate faces issues while downloading the result from the website then they can access the result and marksheet through digilocker.

Digilocker Application & Website is a platform provided by the Government of India for downloading documents related to all government and education in the easiest way. Students are required to login into the website using their credentials to the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

In this article, you can check step by step guide to download the ICSE 10th Result And ICSE 12th Result and how to create an account on Digilocker.

How to Download ICSE ISC Result 2023 with Digilocker?

ICSE and ISC Result facility is also available on digilocker app and on its official website. Students can follow the steps provided here in order to check the marksheet and result via digilocker.

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker app or digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Login using your credentials including registered mobile no or Aadhaar number

Step 2: Now, select the Get More Now/Get Issued Documents option on the home page.

Step 3:Click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button.

Step 3: Select board ‘'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the dropdown.

Step 4 : Choose Class 10 or Class 12 Mark Sheet, Migration, or Passing.

Step 5: Provide your Name and Roll Number as on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card.

Step 6: Download ICSE 10 Marksheet and Download ICSE 12 Marksheet

Step 7: Click on 'Save to Locker's button' to save all the documents

How to Create Your Account on DigiLocker to Check ICSE Result ?

We have provided the steps to download the ICSE Marksheet and ISC Marksheet, just below.

Step 1: Visit the website of www.Digilocker.gov.in/activesbse

Step 2: After that, you must click on 'Get started with Account Creation'

Step 3: Provide the asked information and 6-digit PIN provided by your School

Step 4: Verify all the details

Step 5: Now, enter your Mobile Number. You will receive OTP, provide the OTP

Step 6: Your ICSE ISC digilocker account will be activated successfully

The ICSE 10th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25 and 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 31. To pass the ICSE Class 10 result, students must obtain a minimum of 33 % marks out of 100 while for the ISC Class 12 result 2023, they must secure at least 35 % marks in each subject.