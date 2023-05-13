ICSE ISC Result 2023: Check Important Documents Required To Download 10th and 12th Board Marksheet

ICSE/ISE Result 2023 will be released soon on the official website i.e. cisce.org. Check Direct Link to Download ISC 10th and 12th Result Link, Steps to Download the Result from the official website and other details.

ICSE Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the result for 12th class and 10th class. The result will be available on the official website i.e. results.cisce.org and cisce.org with the help of using their unique ID and index number. It is to be noted along with the result "passing certificate" and "statement of marks" will be available to candidates through the DigiLocker application within 48 hours of the result.

CSE, ICSE Result Date and Notice 2023

A fake notice is also circulating on social media mentioning that the result will be published at 3 PM on 13 May 2023. We have talked to the official of the council, they said there is no notice has been published by them. Hence, the result can not be released today. The candidates must follow the official website and our page for all the authentic information.

As per past trends, the result is expected to be released within TWO months of the exam. We can expect the result in the last week of May as the exams were completed in March.

Meanwhile, the students can check the websites, steps to download CSE Result and important documents are required to download the result below:

Website to Check CSE/ICSE Result 2023 ?

The result will be available on the following websites:



Latest Update on Official Website

Ways to Download ICSE 12 10 Result

How to Download ICSE CSE Result 2023 ? Candidates can download the result by using their details in the link to be provided. They can follow the given steps: Visit the official website of CISCE - cisce.org OR results.cisce.org Now, you will see a result link This will open login tab Now, provide your course, UID, index number Click on the Show Result button to get the results Download ICSE 10th Result or ISCE 12th Result Take the print out of the result for fuiture use How to Download ICSE Marksheet through Digilocker ? The result can also be checked by downloading the digilocker. The candidates can check the steps to check the result below: Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker App using your username and password. Step 2: Now, access the 'Profile' page and add your Aadhar number, in case your digilockar is not created Step 3: Now, click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button. Step 4: Choose 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' Step 5: Then,You are to choose 'ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing.' Step 6: Fill in your details as mentioned on ISCSE Admit Card. Step 7: Click on 'Get Document' in order to download the marksheet Step 8: Go to 'Save to Locker's button. Step 9: Save the documents How to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023 by SMS? ICSE Result 2023 can also be checked via SMS, follow the steps given below: Take your mobile phone and open SMS Application

Type ICSE(Space)(Seven digit Unique Id)

Send it to 09248082883

You will receive your result via SMS

Important Documents to Download ICSE 10th Result and ICSE 12 Result ?

In order to check the result, the candidate must have their hall ticket ready before hand. They should keep their Course Code (Class 10/ ICSE), Candidate's UI and Index number ready.

ISC /ICSE Result Overview 2023

