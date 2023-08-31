Direct and Indirect Speech: Definitions, Examples, Exercises and Rules

Direct and Indirect Speech: This article brings to you complete details about direct and indirect speech. Find definitions of direct and indirect speech, conversion exercises, examples, rules, and much more.

Direct and Indirect Speech: Definitions, Rules, Example, and more

Direct and Indirect Speech: In this article, we are going to cover one of the most important parts of English Grammar, Direct and Indirect Speech. This is an important topic from an exam’s point of view and would be useful for students throughout their lifetime. Direct and Indirect Speech also form questions in various competitive exams. As mentioned earlier, it is important since all sentences are formed, spoken, and written either in direct or indirect speech. Learning how to write one and convert it is essential for learning the English Language. Find below what they mean, in detail.

Direct Speech Definition

While speaking to another person, we might have to quote something the third person has said. If the third person is being directly quoted, then it is called direct speech. In order to write a sentence in direct speech, inverted commas are used (“ “). The statement or sentence that is to be quoted is written in between the commas. For example: Ram said, “I am working on the project right now”.

Indirect Speech Definition

If the third person is being quoted indirectly, without using his exact words or phrases, then the speech is said to be indirect. For indirect speech, inverted commas are not used and the sentences are written in the third form, referring to the third person. For example: Ram said that he was working on the project at that time. While converting direct speech into indirect speech, the form of tense and subject are changed. One important aspect is to keep the meaning of the sentence intact.

Difference between Direct and Indirect Speech

Direct Speech Indirect Speech The person is quoted directly by using his/her exact words and phrases. The person is quoted indirectly by explaining what he/she is trying to say. The tense and subject of the sentence change. Inverted commas are used while quoting the third person No usage of inverted commas. Example: Hari said, “I am going to Rita’s house today”. Example: Hari said that he would be going to Rita’s house today.

Rules of Direct and Indirect Speech

There are some important rules for writing direct and indirect speeches and for conversion of the two. These are important for forming correct sentences. Check all the rules for direct and indirect speech here.

Rules for conversion of direct into indirect and vice versa are slightly different from each other, given the form of speeches they fall under. But, the primary rule is that direct and indirect sentences can be divided into two parts: Reported verb and Reported speech. The reported verb states who has said the sentence and the reported speech consists of the quote.

Rules for Converting Direct Speech into Indirect Speech

1. While converting direct speech into indirect speech, remove the inverted commas and replace them with that.

For example: Riya said, “I am honest”. (Direct)

Riya said that……. (Indirect)

2. If the quote or message under inverted commas is a universal truth or a habitual action, then the tense remains the same.

3. If the reporting verb of the sentence is in the present tense, then the tense remains unchanged.

For example: He says” There are eight planets in the world”. (Direct)

He says that there are eight planets in the world. (Indirect)

4. If the reporting verb of the sentence is in past tense, the reporting speech will be changed to past tense.

For Example: Rahul said, “He is playing” (direct)

Rahul said that he was playing (indirect).

Simple present gets converted to simple past

Present Continuous gets converted to past continuous

Present Perfect gets converted to past perfect

Present Perfect Continuous gets converted to Past Perfect Continuous

Simple Past gets converted to Past Perfect

Past Continuous gets converted to Past Perfect Continuous

Will gets changed to would

May gets changed to might

Can gets changed to could

Shall gets changed to should

5. While converting direct speech into indirect speech, the subject in the reported speech gets changed to pronouns, as present in the reporting verb.

For Example: She said “I am smart” (Direct)

She said that she is smart (indirect)

6. If there’s a mention of time in the reported speech, then the way of referring to that particular time gets changed in indirect speech.

For example: Rita said “I will be going to the temple tomorrow” (Direct)

Rita said that she would be going to the temple the next day. (Indirect)

Today gets changed to that day

Tomorrow gets changed to the next day or the following day

Yesterday gets changed to the previous day

Now changes to Then

Tonight changes to that night

Yesterday night changes to the previous night

Tomorrow night changes to the following night

Here changes to There

7. If a sentence in direct speech starts with a question, no conjunction will be used while converting it into indirect speech and the question mark will be removed.

For Example: “What are you doing” asked Riya (Direct)

Riya asked me what I was doing. (Indirect)

8. If a sentence in direct speech starts with a helping verb/auxiliary verb, then the joining clause gets changed to if/whether. During conversion, if the reporting verb has words like said or said to, then it gets changed to asked/enquired/demanded, depending on the nature of the sentence.

For Example: He asked me “Do you listen to Hindi music?” (Direct)

He asked me if I listen to Hindi music

9. Interjections are removed while converting direct speech into indirect speech. The sentence is turned into an assertive sentence.

For example: Riya said, “Wow, I won the competition”. (Direct)

Riya exclaimed with joy that she had won the competition. (Indirect)

Rules for converting Indirect Speech into Direct Speech

While converting Indirect speech into direct speech, put a comma before the statement starts and put the first letter of the statement in the capital. You can use question marks, quotations, commas, and exclamations on the basis of the nature of the sentence. Avoid the usage of conjunctions. Use only when necessary. Change the past tense into the present tense, while converting. Change past perfect tense either into present perfect tense or past tense (based on the need). Use say, said to effectively. Ensure that the meaning of the sentence is not tweaked.

Direct to Indirect Speech Conversion Exercise with Answers

1. He said, “I arrived before you”.

Answer. He said that he had arrived before you.

2. Harish said, “I have a headache today”.

Answer. Harish said that he had a headache that day.

3. He asked me, “When are you leaving?”

Answer. He questioned me when I was leaving.

4. Rahul said, “Can you call me back later?”

Answer. Rahul asked me if I could call him back later.

5. Mom said to me, “May God Bless you”.

Answer. Mom wished that God might bless me.

Indirect to Direct Speech Conversion Exercise with Answers

1. She asked whether I would come to the sun festival

Answer. She said, “Will you come to the Sun Festival?”.

2. My friend says that she dances well.

Answer. My friend says, “She dances well”.

3. Ram said that he was walking alone on the street the previous night.

Answer. Ram said, “I was walking alone on the street yesterday night”.

4. He enquired me if I reach home by 9 PM every day.

Answer. He asked me, “Do you reach home by 9 PM every day?”.

5. The boy said that he has a habit of biting nails.

Answer. The boy said, “I have a habit of biting nails”.

