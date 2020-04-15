COVID-19 Special Drive: DME AP Recruitment 2020 for 1184 Assistant Professor & GDMO Posts, Apply Online @health.ap.gov.in

COVID-19 Special Drive for DME AP Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for various posts of Assistant Professor and GDMO Posts to work in COVID Hospitals in the State for one year. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

A total of 1184 Vacancies of Assistant Professor and GDMO will be recruited in Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and APVVP Hospitals. The online application window for DME AP Recruitment 2020 has been activated at health.ap.gov.in and conclude on 19 April 2020.

Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria, important dates and other essential details in this article.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 14 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 19 April 2020

DME AP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer - 592 Posts

Specialists in General Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine - 400 Posts

Specialists in Anesthesiology - 192 Posts

DME AP Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Duty Medical Officer -MBBS

Specialists in General Medicine - MD, General Medicine or DNB General Medicine

Pulmonary Medicine - MD, Pulmonary medicine or DNB Pulmonary medicine.

Specialists in Anesthesiology - MD, Anesthesiology or DNB Anesthesiology.

DME AP Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

OC - 40 years

SC/ST/BC - 45 years

Ex-Serviceman - 50 years

Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

DME AP Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Pay Scale - Rs. 1,10, 000/-for Specialists and Rs.53,945/-for General Duty Medical Officers

DME AP Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 19 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the official links for more details.