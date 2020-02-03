DME Assam Recruitment 2020, 399 Vacancies for Steno, Computer Operator, Grade 4 and Other Posts

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam invited applications for the recruitment of Jr Administrative Asst cum Computer Operator, Steno, Account Assistant, Grade 4, Library Assistant, Staff Nurse, Electrician, Chowkidar, Driver, Accountant, Receptionist, Lab Technician, Dental Mechanic, Dental Hygienist, Staff Nurse, Chair Side Assistant, Radiographer, Nursing Attendant and Hospital Attendant and Other Posts in various government medical colleges.

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 31 January to 14 February 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 31 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 14 February 2020

DME Assam Vacancy Details

Grade 4 – 220 Posts

Jr Administrative Asst cum Computer Operator – 4 Posts

Stenographer – 4 Posts

Account Assistant – 3 Posts

Photographer – 3

Library Assistant – 2 Posts

Electrician – 2 Posts

Chowkidar – 17 Posts

Handyman – 5 Posts

Lab Attendant – 4 Posts

Handyman – 5 Posts

Library Attendant – 1 Post

Hostel Servant – 7 Posts

Hostel Cook – 7 Posts

Lift Boy – 1 Post

Sanitary Inspector – 2 Posts

Scientific Assistant – 3 Posts

ANM – 2 Posts

Health Educator cum Sanitary Inspector – 1 Post

Driver – 9 Posts

Accountant – 3 Posts

Receptionist – 4 Posts

Lab Technician – 10 Posts

Dental Mechanic – 17 Posts

Dental Hygienist – 4 Posts

Staff Nurse – 6 Posts

Chair Side Assistant – 12 Posts

Radiographer – 4 Posts

Nursing Attendant – 12 Posts

Hospital Attendant – 12 Posts

Plumber – 3 Posts

Dresser – 1 Post

ECG Technician – 1 Post

Anaesthetic – 1 Post

Chemist – 1 Post

Artist – 1 Post

Laboratory Boy – 4 Posts

Peon – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, Computer Operator, Grade 4 and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Grade 4 – 8 th class passed

class passed Jr Administrative Asst cum Computer Operator – HSSLC and Diploma in Computer Application

Stenographer – Degree and Diplom

Library Assistant/Assistant Librarian – HSSLC and Diploma in Computer Application

Electrician – ITI Passed

Chowkidar – Class 8th

Driver – HSLC

Accountant – B.Com with 1 year in computer application

Receptionist – HSSLC

Lab Technician – 6 Posts

Dental Mechanic – HSSLC and Diploma

Dental Hygienist – HSSLC and Diploma

Staff Nurse – B.Sc Nursing

Chair Side Assistant – HSSSLC

Radiographer – HSSSLC with Radiographer certificate

Nursing Attendant – 12 Posts

Hospital Attendant – Class 8th

For more information, check detailed notification pdf

How to Apply for DME Steno, Computer Operator, Grade 4 and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through DME Official Website from 31 January to 14 February 2020.

