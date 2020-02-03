DME Assam Recruitment 2020, 399 Vacancies for Steno, Computer Operator, Grade 4 and Other Posts

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam invited applications for the recruitment of Jr Administrative Asst cum Computer Operator, Steno, Account Assistant, Grade 4, Library Assistant, Staff Nurse, Electrician, Chowkidar, Driver, Accountant, Receptionist, Lab Technician, Dental Mechanic, Dental Hygienist, Staff Nurse, Chair Side Assistant, Radiographer, Nursing Attendant and Hospital Attendant and Other Posts in various government medical colleges.
Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 31 January to 14 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 31 January 2020
- Last Date of Application - 14 February 2020
DME Assam Vacancy Details
- Grade 4 – 220 Posts
- Jr Administrative Asst cum Computer Operator – 4 Posts
- Stenographer – 4 Posts
- Account Assistant – 3 Posts
- Photographer – 3
- Library Assistant – 2 Posts
- Electrician – 2 Posts
- Chowkidar – 17 Posts
- Handyman – 5 Posts
- Lab Attendant – 4 Posts
- Library Attendant – 1 Post
- Hostel Servant – 7 Posts
- Hostel Cook – 7 Posts
- Lift Boy – 1 Post
- Sanitary Inspector – 2 Posts
- Scientific Assistant – 3 Posts
- ANM – 2 Posts
- Health Educator cum Sanitary Inspector – 1 Post
- Driver – 9 Posts
- Accountant – 3 Posts
- Receptionist – 4 Posts
- Lab Technician – 10 Posts
- Dental Mechanic – 17 Posts
- Dental Hygienist – 4 Posts
- Staff Nurse – 6 Posts
- Chair Side Assistant – 12 Posts
- Radiographer – 4 Posts
- Nursing Attendant – 12 Posts
- Hospital Attendant – 12 Posts
- Plumber – 3 Posts
- Dresser – 1 Post
- ECG Technician – 1 Post
- Anaesthetic – 1 Post
- Chemist – 1 Post
- Artist – 1 Post
- Laboratory Boy – 4 Posts
- Peon – 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Steno, Computer Operator, Grade 4 and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Grade 4 – 8th class passed
- Jr Administrative Asst cum Computer Operator – HSSLC and Diploma in Computer Application
- Stenographer – Degree and Diplom
- Library Assistant/Assistant Librarian – HSSLC and Diploma in Computer Application
- Electrician – ITI Passed
- Chowkidar – Class 8th
- Driver – HSLC
- Accountant – B.Com with 1 year in computer application
- Receptionist – HSSLC
- Lab Technician – 6 Posts
- Dental Mechanic – HSSLC and Diploma
- Dental Hygienist – HSSLC and Diploma
- Staff Nurse – B.Sc Nursing
- Chair Side Assistant – HSSSLC
- Radiographer – HSSSLC with Radiographer certificate
- Nursing Attendant – 12 Posts
- Hospital Attendant – Class 8th
For more information, check detailed notification pdf
How to Apply for DME Steno, Computer Operator, Grade 4 and Other Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through DME Official Website from 31 January to 14 February 2020.
DME Assam Recruitment Notification PDF