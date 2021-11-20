Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DMER Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 162 Staff Nurse Group C Posts @gmch.gov.in, Check Application Process

Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) Chandigarh has released notification for 162 Staff Nurse (Nursing Staff) Group C posts in in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 20, 2021 10:52 IST
DMER Recruitment 2021

DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) Chandigarh has released notification for 162 Staff Nurse (Nursing Staff) Group C posts in in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 December 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Diploma   in General Nursing and Midwifery course from a recognized Board/University/Institution or equivalent with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Important Date for DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 December 2021.

Vacancy Details for DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Staff Nurse (Nursing Staff) Group C-162

Eligibility Criteria for DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification

  1. Candidates should have Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery course from a recognized Board/University/Institution or equivalent, or
  2. B.Sc. Nursing or equivalent from a recognized Board/University/Institution
  3. Registered as Nurse and Midwife with State Nursing Council
  4. ICT Skill Course Essentially Required as details below-
  5. The Candidates will submit the certificate of ICT skills course on computer course CCC-80 hours from a Government recognized institution, or
  6. A reputed Institution which is an ISO 9001 certified or
  7. Department of Electronics Accreditation or Computer Course DOEACC of Govt. of India. or
    From National Institute of electronics and information technology (NIELIT) and its authorized institutions at the time of their appointment.
  8. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post. 

DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for DMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before  27 December 2021.

