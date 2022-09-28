Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Cut Off Marks

Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 is available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download From Here.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) published the selection list on its website for the candidates who participated in Lab Assistant Exam (Science) on 28 June and 29 June 2022. RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Link is available on the board website which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and also available below:

How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 ?

Go to the website of the board i.e.

Click on the result link ‘Lab Assistant(Science) 2022 : Result and Cut Off Marks’

Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result PDF

Check roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates