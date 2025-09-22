IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 54 Graduate and Technician Diploma Posts, Check Eligibility

By Manish Kumar
Sep 22, 2025, 15:22 IST

DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: DRDO ITR invites applications for 54 Graduate and Technician Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Check the detailed notification, eligibility, vacancy and other details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the notification for Graduate & Technician (Diploma). A total of 54 Graduate & Technician (Diploma) positions are available in different disciplines including Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Administration / HR, Cost Accounting and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 20, 2025,

Candidates willing to apply for these positions are advised to go through the detailed recruitment notification carefully before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025 through the link available on the official website of DRDO. Alternatively the pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

DRDO ITR Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF

Download PDF

 DRDO ITR Recruitment 2024 Vacancies

A total of 54 vacancies are to be filled through  the recruitment drive. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Graduate Apprentices

32

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

22

Total 

54

DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Under the DRDO ITR recruitment 2025 drive, a total of 54 vacancies for the various apprentice posts are to be filled. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates. 

DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025: Overview

Organisation

Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, (DRDO)

Advt. No. 

ITR/HRD/AT/10/2025

Post Name
  • Graduate Apprentices
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Total Vacancies

54

Last Date

October 20, 2025

Mode of Recruitment

Apprentice

Selection Process

Written Test/ Personal Interview/ Both

Official Website

drdo.gov.in

DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification 

The eligibility criteria for DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025 have been released by the examination authority on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of DRDO ITR Recruitment eligibility criteria.

Post Name

Educational Qualificatioin

Graduate Apprentices

B.E /B.Tech/B.Lib.Sc/BBA/B.Com in the concerned disciplines

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Diploma in concerned fields. 

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualificatio for the posts. 

How To Apply For DRDO Apprentice 2025?

Applications are invited from the eligible candidates in the prescribed format available on the official webite-www.drdo.gov.in). Candidates can send their application form with essential documents to the “Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha-756025” on or before 20th October 2025 by Speed Post / Registered Post Only.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News