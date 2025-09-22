DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 54 Graduate and Technician Diploma Posts, Check Eligibility

DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the notification for Graduate & Technician (Diploma). A total of 54 Graduate & Technician (Diploma) positions are available in different disciplines including Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Administration / HR, Cost Accounting and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 20, 2025, Candidates willing to apply for these positions are advised to go through the detailed recruitment notification carefully before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025 through the link available on the official website of DRDO. Alternatively the pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below DRDO ITR Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF Download PDF DRDO ITR Recruitment 2024 Vacancies A total of 54 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification. Post Name Number of Vacancies Graduate Apprentices 32 Technician (Diploma) Apprentices 22 Total 54 DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Under the DRDO ITR recruitment 2025 drive, a total of 54 vacancies for the various apprentice posts are to be filled. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates.

DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025: Overview Organisation Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, (DRDO) Advt. No. ITR/HRD/AT/10/2025 Post Name Graduate Apprentices

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices Total Vacancies 54 Last Date October 20, 2025 Mode of Recruitment Apprentice Selection Process Written Test/ Personal Interview/ Both Official Website drdo.gov.in DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification The eligibility criteria for DRDO ITR Recruitment 2025 have been released by the examination authority on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of DRDO ITR Recruitment eligibility criteria. Post Name Educational Qualificatioin Graduate Apprentices B.E /B.Tech/B.Lib.Sc/BBA/B.Com in the concerned disciplines Technician (Diploma) Apprentices Diploma in concerned fields.