DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Scientist Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: DRDO RAC has invited online for the 51 different Scientist posts on the official website-rac.gov.in. Download notification pdf, eligibility and others.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre ( RAC) under Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for various Scientist posts on its official website.

These positions are available in various disciplines including Scientist F/Scientist E/Scientist C and Scientist B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 17, 2023. The process of online application will commence from October 21, 2023 at the official website.

Important Dates: DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023

Opening date of online application October 21, 2023 Closing date of application November 17, 2023

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientist F-2

Scientist E-14

Scientist D-8

Scientist C-27

DRDO RAC Educational Qualification 2023

DRDO will release the detailed notification including eligibility, age limit, salary, application process and others on its official website.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Pay Structure For DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: (As per 7th CPC)

Scientist F-Basic Pay Rs 1,31,100 Level 13A

Scientist E-14 Basic Pay Rs 1,23,100 Level 13

Scientist D-8 Basic Pay Rs 78,800 Level 12

Scientist C-27 Basic Pay Rs 67,700 Level 11

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Max Age (as on closing date)

Scientist F-50

Scientist E-50

Scientist D-50

Scientist C-40





DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.