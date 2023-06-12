DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, GATE Score

DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility 2023: The Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications for filling up 181 Scientist group ‘B’ vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply through the RAC website (rac.gov.in) for recruitment to the posts of Scientist `B’ in the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) in Level‐10 (7th CPC) of the pay matrix (Rs.56,100/‐) in specified disciplines and categories. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 1,00,000/‐ p.m. at the present metro city rate.

Check DRDO Scientist B Salary after the 7th Pay Commission

Below are the important dates for DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment Process 2023:

Important Dates for DRDO Scientist 2023 Exam Issue of Notification 23rd May 2023 Online Registration Opening Date The link for online registration will be made available shortly Online Registration Closing Date 21 days from the date of activation of online registration link at RAC website at 1700 Hrs (IST)

Let’s look at the details of 181 Scientist ‘B’ Vacancies in the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

DRDO RAC Scientist ‘B’ 181 Vacancy Details

The discipline‐wise details of vacancies are given below:

Subject/Discipline UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Electronics & Communication Engineering 19 05 13 08 04 49 Mechanical Engineering 17 05 12 07 03 44 Computer Science & Engineering 16 03 09 04 02 34 Electrical Engineering 01 – 02 01 01 05 Material Engineering/Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering 04 01 02 02 01 10 Physics 05 01 03 01 – 10 Chemistry 01 – 02 01 01 05 Chemical Engineering 05 02 03 02 01 13 Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering 03 01 02 01 – 07 Mathematics 02 – – – – 02 Civil Engineering – – 01 01 – 02 Total 73 18 49 28 13 181

DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Limit 2023

The age limits for candidates applying for DRDO Scientist B 2023 Recruitment are as follows (as on the closing date of the advertisement):

DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Limit 2023 Category Age Limit (Upper Age) UR/EWS 28 Years OBC NCL 31 Years SC/ST 33 Years

Relaxation in upper age limit (As per Govt rules):

Category Relaxation in upper age limit PwD Upto 10 years for PwD category candidates Central Civilian Govt. employees The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years for serving Central Civilian Govt. employees working in posts which are in the same line or allied cadres only if a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of the advertised posts. Ex-servicemen The upper age limit is relaxable for Ex-servicemen including Ex SSCOs/ ECOs as per rules in vogue.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Educational Qualification & GATE Score 2023

Below are the educational qualification details for the DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2023:

Discipline Educational Qualification Electronics & Communication Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engineering [Paper code: EC] Mechanical Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code: ME] Computer Science & Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Engineering [Paper code: CS] Electrical Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Electrical Engineering [Paper code: EE] Material Engineering/Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Metallurgical Engineering [Paper code: MT] Physics Master’s Degree in Science (M. Sc) in Physics from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Physics [Paper code: PH] Chemistry Master’s Degree in Science (M. Sc) in Chemistry from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Chemistry [Paper code: CY] Chemical Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Chemical Engineering [Paper code: CH] Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Aerospace Engineering [Paper code: AE] Mathematics Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Mathematics [Paper code: MA] Civil Engineering First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Civil Engineering [Paper code: CE]

Note:

- Applicants who have appeared in the final year/semester examination may submit their degree/provisional degree certificate by 31 August 2023, if not able to do so at the time of filling the application form.

- Candidates having their EQ degree from foreign universities should obtain equivalence certificate from ‘Association of Indian Universities, Delhi’ and submit the same on or before 31 August 2023.

- In case a particular institute does not have any criteria for First Class or equivalent, 60% marks will be taken as equivalent to First Class for that institute. In such cases where conversion formula is not available, CGPA/CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60% as per AICTE guidelines.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Nationality

Only Indian Nationals can apply.

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non‐transferable non‐refundable application fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates. Online submission closes on 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link at the RAC website at 17:00 Hrs (IST). So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DRDO RAC Scientist B recruitment 2023.