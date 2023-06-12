DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, GATE Score

DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility 2023: The Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications for filling up 181 Scientist group ‘B’ vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply through the RAC website (rac.gov.in) for recruitment to the posts of Scientist `B’ in the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) in Level‐10 (7th CPC) of the pay matrix (Rs.56,100/‐) in specified disciplines and categories. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 1,00,000/‐ p.m. at the present metro city rate.

Below are the important dates for DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment Process 2023:

Important Dates for DRDO Scientist 2023 Exam

Issue of Notification

23rd May 2023

Online Registration Opening Date

The link for online registration will be made available shortly

Online Registration Closing Date

21 days from the date of activation of online registration link at RAC website at 1700 Hrs (IST)

Let’s look at the details of 181 Scientist ‘B’ Vacancies in the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

DRDO RAC Scientist ‘B’ 181 Vacancy Details

The discipline‐wise details of vacancies are given below:

Subject/Discipline

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Electronics & Communication Engineering

19

05

13

08

04

49

Mechanical Engineering

17

05

12

07

03

44

Computer Science & Engineering

16

03

09

04

02

34

Electrical Engineering

01

02

01

01

05

Material Engineering/Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering

04

01

02

02

01

10

Physics

05

01

03

01

10

Chemistry

01

02

01

01

05

Chemical Engineering

05

02

03

02

01

13

Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering

03

01

02

01

07

Mathematics

02

02

Civil Engineering

01

01

02

Total

73

18

49

28

13

181

DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Limit 2023

The age limits for candidates applying for DRDO Scientist B 2023 Recruitment are as follows (as on the closing date of the advertisement):

DRDO RAC Scientist B Age Limit 2023

Category

Age Limit (Upper Age)

UR/EWS

28 Years

OBC NCL

31 Years

SC/ST

33 Years

Relaxation in upper age limit (As per Govt rules):

Category

Relaxation in upper age limit

PwD

Upto 10 years for PwD category candidates

Central Civilian Govt. employees

The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years for serving Central Civilian Govt. employees working in posts which are in the same line or allied cadres only if a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of the advertised posts.

Ex-servicemen

The upper age limit is relaxable for Ex-servicemen including Ex SSCOs/ ECOs as per rules in vogue.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Educational Qualification & GATE Score 2023

Below are the educational qualification details for the DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2023:

Discipline

Educational Qualification

Electronics & Communication Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engineering [Paper code: EC]

Mechanical Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code: ME]

Computer Science & Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Engineering [Paper code: CS]

Electrical Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Electrical Engineering [Paper code: EE]

Material Engineering/Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Metallurgical Engineering [Paper code: MT]

Physics

Master’s Degree in Science (M. Sc) in Physics from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Physics [Paper code: PH]

Chemistry

Master’s Degree in Science (M. Sc) in Chemistry from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Chemistry [Paper code: CY]

Chemical Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Chemical Engineering [Paper code: CH]

Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Aerospace Engineering [Paper code: AE]

Mathematics

Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Mathematics [Paper code: MA]

Civil Engineering

First Class BE/B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

Valid GATE score in Civil Engineering [Paper code: CE]

Note:

- Applicants who have appeared in the final year/semester examination may submit their degree/provisional degree certificate by 31 August 2023, if not able to do so at the time of filling the application form.

- Candidates having their EQ degree from foreign universities should obtain equivalence certificate from ‘Association of Indian Universities, Delhi’ and submit the same on or before 31 August 2023.

- In case a particular institute does not have any criteria for First Class or equivalent, 60% marks will be taken as equivalent to First Class for that institute. In such cases where conversion formula is not available, CGPA/CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60% as per AICTE guidelines.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Nationality

Only Indian Nationals can apply.

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non‐transferable non‐refundable application fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates. Online submission closes on 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link at the RAC website at 17:00 Hrs (IST). So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DRDO RAC Scientist B recruitment 2023.

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit for DRDO Scientist Group B Posts 2023?

The upper age limit of DRDO Scientist B is 28 Years for UR/EWS category, 31 Years for OBC NCL category and 33 Years for SC/ST category

Q2. What is the educational qualification for the DRDO Group B Scientist Recruitment 2023?

The educational qualification for the DRDO Group B Scientist Recruitment 2023 is First Class BE/B. Tech degree in the respective engineering subject.

Q3. Is the GATE score required for DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2023?

Yes, a valid GATE score is required in the respective engineering subject for which the candidate is applying.
