DRDO RAC Scientist B Selection Process 2023: GATE Score, Personal Interview for 181 Vacancies Recruitment

DRDO RAC Scientist B Selection Process 2023: The Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from graduate engineers and post-graduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination. The eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rac.gov.in, for recruitment to the post of Scientist `B’ in the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO).

DRDO RAC Scientist B recruitment will be conducted for filling 181 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ posts that come under the Level‐10 (7th CPC) of the pay matrix (Rs.56,100/‐) in specified disciplines and categories. The total emoluments given to the shortlisted candidates (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 1,00,000/‐ p.m. at the present metro city rate. In this article we are going to share the DRDO Scientist ‘B’ selection process including the GATE score and personal interview details:

DRDO RAC Scientist ‘B’ Selection Process 2023

The selection process for the recruitment of 181 vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO will involve shortlisting candidates based on GATE scores for calling them to the Personal Interview round and medical examination. The shortlisted candidates based on the GATE scores will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held in Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

DRDO Scientist ‘B’ GATE Score 2023

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the GATE score in the ratio of 1:10 subject to their availability in order of discipline‐wise category‐wise merit list.

DRDO Scientist ‘B’ Personal Interview 2023

The shortlisted candidates will be asked to confirm their willingness to appear for an interview by a given deadline and subsequently select their choice of tentative interview date from the pre‐defined calendar dates made available on the RAC website. The exact dates of the interview will be finalized later by RAC and communicated to candidates.

DRDO Scientist ‘B’ Medical Examination 2023

The offer of appointment to the selected candidates will be restricted to the number of vacancies in order of merit. The appointment, however, will be subject to satisfying conditions like qualifying the Medical Examination prescribed for Group ‘A’ Technical posts of Govt. of India with Field Service liability and verification of character antecedents besides verification of SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD(HH)/ PwD(LD)/ PwD(AAV)/ PwD(Dw) certificate, etc., wherever applicable.

DRDO Scientist B Final Selection Criteria 2023

The final selection of the candidates will be purely based on discipline-wise category-wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

Only those candidates securing minimum qualifying marks of 70% (for UR category) and 60% (for EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category) in the Personal Interview will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Candidates who do not qualify for the interview will not be considered for final selection irrespective of their GATE score.

In addition to the above, any other selection tool/test may be administered, at the sole discretion of RAC.

DRDO Scientist B Posting 2023

As per the Central Government Rules, selected candidates will have the liability to serve anywhere in India including remote/ field area locations.