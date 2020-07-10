DRDO 2020 Scientist RAC Recruitment Registration Extended to 17 Aug @rac.gov.in: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion & Postings

DRDO 2020 Scientist RAC Recruitment Registration Extended to 17 Aug @rac.gov.in: RAC, the Recruitment and Assessment Centre of DRDO undertakes various recruitment programmes to induct scientists each year in variety of scientific and engineering disciplines relevant to DRDO Laboratories. DRDO (Defence R&D organization) employs scientists in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) technical service known as Defence Research & Development Service (DRDS) and offers career opportunities in a broad spectrum of technologies at its laboratories/establishments (more than 50) located across the country. At present, RAC is conducting online registration for filling 311 (DRDO-293, ADA-18) Scientist ‘B’ vacancies.
In this article, we will provide you all the information related to DRDO Scientist; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of DRDO Scientist in detail:
DRDO Scientist Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion & Pay Scale
In pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies relevant to national security, DRDO formulates and executes programmes of scientific research, design, development, testing and evaluation of various systems, subsystems, devices and products required for defence of the nation. DRDO employs highly qualified and competent scientists and technologists who constitute the Group 'A' (Class I Gazetted) Service known as Defence Research & Development Service (DRDS). The emoluments of DRDS Scientists as per 7th Central Pay Commission are as given below in INR:
|
|
Grade
|
Level in Pay Matrix
|
Initial Pay in Pay Matrix
|
Scientist 'B'
|
Level 10
|
56,100/-
|
Scientist 'C'
|
Level 11
|
67,700/-
|
Scientist 'D'
|
Level 12
|
78,800/-
|
Scientist 'E'
|
Level 13
|
1,23,100/-
|
Scientist 'F'
|
Level 13A
|
1,31,100/-
|
Scientist 'G'
|
Level 14
|
1,44,200/-
|
Scientist 'H' (Outstanding Scientist)
|
Level 15
|
1,82,200/-
|
Distinguished Scientist (DS)
|
Level 16
|
2,05,400/-
|
Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO
|
Level 17
|
2,25,000/-
DRDO Scientist ‘B’ Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Pay Scale
Scientist `B’ Posts in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) comes under Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs.80,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate.
|
DRDO Scientist
|
Salary Details
|
Grade
|
Scientist 'B'
|
Pay Matrix Level
|
Level 10
|
Entry Pay
|
56,100/-
|
Total Salary (Emoluments Including TA, HRA & Other Allowances )
|
Rs. 80000/-
DRDO Scientist Allowances Other than Basic Pay
DRDO operates a merit-based promotion scheme under Flexible Complementing Scheme (FCS) upto the level of Scientist 'H' which means that with each promotion is based purely on merit basis of the scientist in the assessment board/ Peer Committee.
In addition to the Basic Pay, DRDS scientists are entitled to get House Rent Allowance upto 24% of Basic Pay in case of non-availability of Government accommodation and other allowances viz, DA, Transport Allowance with DA on it etc. as admissible to Central Government employees.
The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:
|
Category of Cities
|
HRA Before 7th Pay Commission
|
HRA After 7th Pay Commission
|
X
|
30%
|
24%
|
Y
|
20%
|
16%
|
Z
|
10%
|
8%
The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:
|
Categories
|
Cities
|
X
(Population >= 50 Lakhs)
|
Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata
|
Y
(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)
|
Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur
|
Z
(Population < 5 Lakhs)
|
All other remaining cities
Perquisites like Leave Travel Concession, Medical facilities, Advances for PCs/ House Building are also admissible. Professional update allowance of Rs 22,500/- (for Scientist 'B' , 'C' and 'D'), Rs 45,000/- (for Scientist 'E' and Scientist 'F') Rs 67,500/- (for Scientist G onwards) per annum and reimbursement of expenditures on newspapers/periodicals also admissible in accordance with provisions of relevant Rules.
DRDO Scientist Facility for Higher Qualification & Training
DRDO trains its personnel at training institutions in Pune (DIAT) and Mussourie (ITM) and also at prestigious academic institutions viz, IITs, IISc Bangalore etc., for acquiring higher educational qualifications. Opportunities also arise for foreign deputations for training/presentation of papers/specific assignments.
DRDO Scientist Job Profile
Currently DRDO is operating 50 laboratories which are engaged in developing defence technologies under different categories like aeronautics, armaments, electronics, combat vehicles, engineering systems, instrumentation, missiles, advanced computing and simulation, special materials, naval systems, life sciences, training, information systems and agriculture. Also, many DRDO projects are under development like missiles, armaments, light combat aircrafts, radars, electronic warfare systems, etc. The ongoing DRDO Projects are:
|
DRDO Project Categories
|
List of Projects
|
Aeronautics
|
DRDO Abhyas
DRDO AURA
DRDO Fluffy
DRDO Imperial Eagle
DRDO Kapothaka
DRDO Lakshya
DRDO Netra
DRDO Nishant
Pawan UAV
DRDO Rustom
DRDO Ulka
|
Armaments
|
Small arms
Explosives
Chemical Kit for Detection of Explosives (CKDE)
Explosive Detection Kit (EDK)
Indian CL-20 explosive
Artillery systems and ammunition
Tank armament
|
Electronics and computer sciences
|
Electronic warfare
EW systems for the Air Force
Radars
Command and control software and decision-making tools
Computing technologies
Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC)
Non-Lethal systems
Lethal Systems
|
Combat vehicles & engineering
|
Tanks and armoured vehicles
Modification of BMP-2 series
Other engineering vehicles like Bridge Layer Tank, Amphibious, Arjun Bridge Layer Tank, Sarvatra Bridge layer, Mobile Decontamination System, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)/DRDO Daksh and many more.
|
Naval Research and development
|
Sonars
Torpedoes
Information command and control systems
Mines and targets
|
Missile Systems
|
Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP)
Prithvi, Agni, Akash, Trishul, Nag, Brahmos, Nirbhay, Shaurya, Sagarika, Prahaar, Barak 8, Astra, Ballistic Missile Defence Programme, Anti-satellite weapon, Sudarshan, DRDO Glide Bombs
Future Plans
Directed Energy weapons (DEW)
GATET engine
Communication-Centric Intelligence Satellite (CCI-Sat)
DRDO Scientist Posting
As per the Central Government Rules, selected candidates will have the liability to serve anywhere in India including remote/ field area locations.
So, the Job Profile of DRDO Scientist can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with challenging roles & responsibilities. DRDO Scientist (Group B) Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.